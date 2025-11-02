AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Lists Top 4 Financial Myths Everyone Still Believes

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 13:35
    Bitcoin supporter Robert Kiyosaki, author of 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' has named the four biggest financial lies still shaping modern money — warning that bonds, banks and even degrees no longer guarantee real security.
    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and a critic of traditional finance, has challenged what he calls the "comfort illusions" of modern money. In his latest viral post, he identifies four myths keeping people financially trapped.

    The four lies, according to Kiyosaki:

    • Bonds are a safe bet.
    • Money in the bank is safe.
    • Job security is a real thing.
    • A college degree is a surefire way to make it in the world.

    He says they are all set up to make people feel safe while secretly tying them up in debt, taxes and dependency. Kiyosaki says that the middle class holds on to these ideas because they seem like responsible choices, even though they are losing buying power every year.

    Where real wealth is in

    His post came after another warning: that a massive crash is already beginning, and it could erase millions of unprotected portfolios. Rather, he is telling his followers to go for tangible assets like silver, gold, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The idea is that these are "real assets" that cannot be influenced by central banks.

    Behind all the money talk, there is actually psychology at play. Kiyosaki says fear of loss is what keeps the poor poor and that emotional control is what keeps the rich rich. He thinks markets are all about feelings, not facts and figures.

    As stated in the Rich Dad books, education leads to employee roles, not investors. Now that fiat is weakening and institutions are unstable, his warnings seem less like provocation and more like an inconvenient truth.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
