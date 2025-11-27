KuCoin Review: Premium Crypto Exchange Since 2017

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Named the “People’s Exchange” for its unmatched user-friendliness, safety, and holistic approach to ecosystem building, KuCoin has remained one of the world’s most visited cryptocurrency platforms for the past eight years. Over this journey, the People’s Exchange has evolved into an exchange built on trust — expanding from a community-driven platform into a global, compliance-first ecosystem that puts user security, transparency and long-term value at the core.

Image by KuCoin

In this review, U.Today will indicate the core opportunities KuCoin unlocks for retail traders and institutional investors, its Launch Hub instruments, KCS token specifications and the newly-launched KuCoin Web3 self-custody platform.

Introducing KuCoin, "people's exchange" and thriving Web3 ecosystem: Key points

Introduced back in 2017, KuCoin has quickly evolved into a Tier-1 player in the centralized exchanges (CEXes) segment.

KuCoin is a multi-product cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem for spot pair and derivatives contracts on digital assets.

KuCoin supports over 1,000+ coins and tokens with daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion and over $6 billion in proof of reserves.

Alongside a high-performance spot trading engine and a one-click Buy Crypto function for fiat holders, KuCoin offers a diverse lineup of COIN-M and USDT-M futures on Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins.

KuCoin's Launch Hub with Launchpool and Launchpad functionalities provide users with the exposure to early-stage cryptos with biggest upsides.

KuCoin Earn hub introduces stablecoin-based and other sorts of deposits for crypto holders with predictable APY rates.

KuCoin's KCS token is the backbone element of the platform's economics and an easy-to-use instrument for its audience to benefit from KuCoin's progress.

On top of that, the company develops KuCoin Web3, a non-custody crypto hub, a dApp browser and a trading toolkit.

KuCoin in 2025: Year of major accomplishments

In 2025, KuCoin, a one-stop crypto ecosystem, secured an impressive number of achievements in terms of security, customer experience, functionality and community development.

Certification and regulatory compliance: SOC 2, ISO 27001:2022 and more

With all four major industry security certifications in place, KuCoin stands as the only top exchange to hold the full suite of globally recognized security standards.

In 2025, KuCoin crypto exchange successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit by Decrypt Compliance, reaffirming its commitment to the highest standards of security, compliance and transparency.

Then, as U.Today previously covered, KuCoin became the first top exchange to achieve CCSS certification, setting a new benchmark for transparency and investor protection in crypto.

Also, KuCoin has been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification, the Gold Standard of Compliance for Information Security Management System (ISMS), affirming its dedication to safeguarding user assets and data.

Last but not least, KuCoin has committed $2 billion to its newly launched " Trust Project ," a long-term initiative aimed at strengthening the KuCoin Token (KCS) ecosystem, recognizing core pillars in aligning long-term value, such as transparency, security, compliance and promoting responsible innovation across the crypto industry.

Redefining the brand, growing the ecosystem: Eight years of trust

Also, in 2025, KuCoin secured an array of massive partnerships. In August, it announced its integration and exchange partnership with BitGo Singapore through its Go Network for Off-Exchange Settlement (OES) platform. With it, institutional clients on KuCoin can now trade without prefunding exchange wallets.

KuCoin announced it as the first global crypto to support UBS uMINT. This collaboration allows institutional tokenholders through DigiFT to utilize their tokenized investment funds as off-exchange collateral, enabling efficient trading on digital assets and access to a wider array of alternative digital asset investments offered by KuCoin.

Then, KuCoin launched KuMining, an innovative cloud mining brand incubated by KuCoin aimed at democratizing industrial-scale mining, and delivering transparent, cost-effective and accessible solutions to users of all experience levels.

KuCoin also pioneered KuPool, a state-of-the-art mining pool service designed to synergize with KuMining and the KuCoin exchange.

A few weeks ago, in October 2025, KuCoin presented KIA, KuCoin Investment Assistant, an AI-powered tool set to launch in October 2025 that aimed at enhancing the user experience by providing real-time market insights, sentiment analysis and decision-making support, aligning with KuCoin’s refreshed brand mantra, "Trust First. Trade Next."

KuCoin commemorated its eighth anniversary with a special TOKEN2049 event. The guests and community enthusiasts congratulated KuCoin with superior accomplishments on this journey, where the exchange became the symbol of reliability and transparency.

KuCoin: Changing the way people trade crypto since 2017

With KuCoin, cryptocurrency traders can have all the opportunities for their journey in Web3 within a single interface. There is no need to spread liquidity between siloed protocols, as KuCoin unifies all mainstream crypto products in one stack.

KuCoin: Essentials

Launched in 2017, KuCoin is a reputable cryptocurrency ecosystem built on top of a centralized exchange. Primarily, KuCoin is designed to allow people to trade cryptocurrency in a secure, frictionless and cost-effective manner.

As of 2025, KuCoin is accompanied by a Buy Crypto module, spot and futures trading dashboards, Launch Hubs with dozens of promising early-stage altcoins, a KuCoin Earn module with crypto deposits, a native KuCard powered by Visa and a Web3 hub for self-custody wallet owners.

KuCoin's tokenomics are underpinned by KCS, a native utility cryptocurrency and one of the top 50 cryptos by market cap.

KuCoin: Buy Crypto and Spot Trading

First off, KuCoin offers a seamless Buy Crypto module to let newcomers purchase their first crypto tokens with fiat just like they do on e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. Users can literally buy crypto in three clicks from KuCoin, purchase it on a peer-to-peer (P2P) trading dashboard or use third-party crypto-to-fiat conversion tools like Banxa, Simplex, BTC Direct or Onramp.

Image by KuCoin

KuCoin Spot Trading dashboard supports over 1000 cryptocurrency pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and all major altcoins, meme coins and stablecoins like USDT or USDC. KuCoin's spot trading module supports trading bots and API trading instruments.

KuCoin: Derivatives Trading

KuCoin's Derivatives Trading tab is designed for operations with USDT-margined futures and Coin-margined futures with settlement in either USD-pegged stablecoins or the underlying cryptocurrency, respectively.

Also, KuCoin users can trade options with another risk management strategy or leveraged tokens, a streamlined product that merges the specifications of a spot position and a futures contract (3XSOLSHORT, 3XBTCBULL and so on). As such, KuCoin Derivatives opportunities are suitable for traders with various levels of previous expertise in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

KuCoin Derivatives traders can also take part in time-limited promo campaigns listed in the Perks menu for extra benefits.

KuCoin: Launch Hub for early-stage projects

KuCoin Launch Hub is designed to introduce new cryptocurrencies to the participants of crypto markets with incentives campaigns. For instance, users can get rewards in a novel altcoin for performing basic operations — buying, holding, trading and so on.

Within the GemPOOL platform, KuCoin users are invited to lock their tokens to get free airdrops. Premarket trading provides users with the opportunity to get exposure to tokens before official listing events.

Image by KuCoin

GemSlot users can be rewarded with tokens for completing basic-level tasks. Also, USD1 stablecoin bonuses are available for traders here.

Besides that, in the GemVote product, KuCoin community activists can vote for the next tokens to be listed on the platform.

KuCoin: Earning opportunities for everyone

KuCoin Earn is an easy-to-use module designed to allow everyone to benefit from locking their crypto holdings for a predetermined APY rate in a low-risk program. Saving, Staking and Hold-to-Earn modules work on this mechanism — users pledge their crypto holdings, freeze them for a fixed period, and get rewarded for doing so. APYs are variable but still reach 6-8% even on stablecoins like USDD or Ethena's USDe.

Sophisticated traders can invest their holdings into the Dual Investments, Sharkfin and Snowball products with floating APYs. Such instruments offer more aggressive risk strategies and require the understanding of certain economic primitives to benefit.

KuCoin Institutional model invites large-scale clients to benefit from VIP lending services, brokerage, market making and other B2B-centric features of KuCoin.

KuCoin: KCS token, KuCoin's tokenomic backbone and top-50 crypto

KCS, KuCoin's native cryptocurrency, is a paramount element of its economical architecture. Not unlike other mainstream exchanges' tokens, it is designed to engage the community by offering exclusive perks and fee deductions.

First off, KCS can be staked like other big proof-of-stake (PoS) altcoins. Users just lock KCS on KuCoin and get periodical rewards for their commitment.

Also, by holding certain KCS allocations, users can increase their VIP status on the exchange to enjoy specific offers: fee rebates, deducted commissions, the biggest possible trade limits and so on. KCS, therefore, serves as a medium of traders' commitment to the platform.

As of late Q4, 2025, KuCoin's KCS is one of the biggest exchange tokens and one of the top 50 altcoins with a market capitalization of over $1.7 billion.

Bonus: What is KuCoin Web3, gateway to on-chain finance

In 2025, a number of Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchanges launched their Web3 projects to merge the benefits of CEX-level liquidity with self-custody instruments. KuCoin Web3 is one of the most technically advanced projects of this type.

Besides trading with on-chain wallets (like TrustWallet, MetaMask or even KuCoin's native Web3 Wallet), KuCoin Web3 Toolkit acts as a secure dApp browser or an airdrop-hunting instrument. Unlike many competing options, it works for Solana's wallets as well as wallets for EVM networks.

Image by KuCoin Web3

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is available within a Web3 interface and in the form of mobile applications for iOS- and Android-based smartphones.

Wrapping up: What makes KuCoin special in 2025?

Launched in 2017, KuCoin is one of the biggest centralized exchange ecosystems globally with $6 billion in daily trading volume, $5 billion in proof of reserves and over 1,000 listed cryptocurrencies.

Image by CoinMarketCap

Image by CoinMarketCap

KuCoin offers a Buy Crypto module, Spot and Futures trading dashboards, a KuCoin Earn toolkit, a KuCoin Launch platform for early-stage coins and an institutional crypto operations stack.

The newly-launched KuCoin Web3 Wallet offers secure and seamless self-custody experience for newcomers and pros.