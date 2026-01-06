Advertisement
    XRP Broke 1,000,000,000 Threshold in Massive 10x Skyrocket

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 11:43
    XRP's network is gaining substantial momentum as the new trading week begins.
    XRP Broke 1,000,000,000 Threshold in Massive 10x Skyrocket
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP Ledger has seen a significant increase in activity, with payment volume momentarily surpassing the 1,000,000,000 XRP threshold. Compared to the muted levels usually observed during periods of low activity, particularly on weekends, this move represents an almost tenfold increase. Even though the spike is striking, a closer look is necessary because its implications extend beyond a single data point.

    Calm before the storm

    According to on-chain metrics, the increase was mostly caused by a significant increase in the volume of payments made between accounts. Historically, when institutional and cross-border settlement flows slow down on weekends, XRP Ledger activity tends to compress. Delayed transactions frequently hit the network simultaneously at the start of the new trading week, resulting in abrupt volume expansions.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This pattern explains why payment volume may increase significantly in a brief period of time without necessarily indicating long-term organic growth. The quantity of active users on the ledger is an additional supporting metric. 

    Whales are here

    Although the number of active addresses has slightly increased, growth is not commensurate with the increase in the volume of payments. This implies that rather than widespread retail participation, the surge is concentrated among fewer, bigger transactions.

    To put it another way, capital is moving more quickly, but not among a larger user base. From a market standpoint, XRP's price movement is more indicative of cautious optimism than clear confirmation. The asset's momentum improved as a result of the recent rebound, which lifted it above short-term moving averages and out of a declining price channel.

    But XRP continues to encounter strong resistance in the vicinity of longer-term averages that served as support in the past. Upside potential is still technically constrained until those levels are recovered. From this point on, a number of scenarios may occur. A bullish narrative based on increased utility and settlement demand may be strengthened if elevated ledger activity continues past the usual Monday volume reset.

    The likelihood of XRP maintaining its current levels and attempting a more extensive trend reversal would rise as a result. On the other hand, the recent spike might turn out to be a statistical distortion rather than a structural change if payment volume rapidly returns to normal.

