    KuCoin CEO BC Wong at Token2049: 'Trust First. Trade Next'

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 15:46
    KuCoin CEO BC Wong, together with platform's Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott, held fireside discussion at Token2049 event
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform, hosted an engaging fireside chat at TOKEN2049 in Singapore, featuring CEO BC Wong and newly appointed Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott. The two discussed the trends in the segment and KuCoin's latest developments.

    KuCoin CEO hosts fireside chat at Token2049, largest global crypto event

    Today, Oct. 1, 2025, KuCoin CEO BC Wong held a fireside chat on the opening day of TOKEN2049 in Singapore, the biggest gathering of crypto professionals from across the globe.

    Article image
    Image via Twitter

    The discussion also featured newly appointed Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott. Moderated by Alicia Kao, the talk explored the unexpected synergies between professional golf and the crypto industry, emphasizing the core values of trust, precision and resilience that drive success in both fields.

    BC Wong went on to stress the benefits that mastering these skills yields when it comes to cryptocurrency: 

    Trust draws users in, precision keeps operations smooth, and resilience ensures longevity, all of which help to build a loyal community in the competitive crypto space.

    From there, the KuCoin CEO segued into a summary of the exchange’s $2 billion Trust Project that launched at TOKEN2029 in Dubai five months earlier, which includes attaining new global licenses and compliant entities to fuel global expansion.

    In addition to outlining the reasons that drew him to KuCoin and accepting the role as its first global brand ambassador, Adam Scott spoke warmly about Singapore and his fond experiences of playing its leading courses. The Australian pro golfer, who is a former world number one, is a regular fixture on the PGA Tour and famously won the 2013 Masters Tournament:

    Golf is both a physical and a mental challenge, especially in high-pressure moments. Trusting in your preparation allows a golfer to execute with complete confidence. Setbacks are part of the game, especially with so many variables outside of your control. The ability to adapt to every challenge is essential, both on and off the course.

    The event highlighted its new brand slogan: "Trust First. Trade Next. Trust Is the Currency We Trade In."

    KuCoin expands its mining, AI instruments

    KuCoin’s decision to appoint Scott as ambassador aligns with its goal of reshaping perceptions of the crypto industry and the exchange itself, with an emphasis on long-term growth and sustainability. 

    Upon being confirmed in the role in September 2025, Scott stated that he firmly believed that cryptocurrency would play an important role in the future of finance, and he was personally interested in how it empowers people worldwide.

    KuCoin CEO BC Wong outlined the company’s near-term roadmap, including the expansion of KuMining, KuCoin’s cloud mining platform, which recently completed its first sale. He also introduced KIA, a new AI product expected to launch in the coming days. In addition, KuCoin is pursuing regulatory licenses in further jurisdictions.

    #KuCoin #Token2049
