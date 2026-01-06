Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Historic 109% Rally Setup Returns: Is $196,000 BTC Real?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 9:33
    Bitcoin just triggered a rare double-buy signal as both institutions and treasury firms flip to net accumulation, historically marking 109% average rallies for the major cryptocurrency.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin just hit a double-trigger setup that has not appeared in over a year — Capriole's institutional accumulation signal is flashing green, and Bitcoin treasury companies have flipped back to net buyers. The last five times this setup appeared, Bitcoin's average gain hit over 109%.

    Right now? It is only 5% plus.

    The main signal is "Net Institutional Buying," which is a tracker for inflows from big-time allocators. The chart just printed its sixth green phase since 2020, with four of the previous five producing major rallies: +390%, +68%, +61% and +41%, respectively. Only one did not, with a -13% move.

    Article image
    Source: Capriole's Charles Edwards

    So, if the average plays out again, Bitcoin would go from $89,000 to around $186,000-$196,000, which would put it close to the much-anticipated $200,000 mark.

    Not only Bitcoin, but Ethereum too

    The secondary confirmation came in without much fanfare. Capriole's Buy-Sell Ratio ROC for Bitcoin treasuries just turned positive, showing that treasury-held entities — like Strategy, American Bitcoin and other large corporate wallets — are back on the buy side.

    These are usually slower and less risky moves, and when they bounce back in, it usually shows that the trend is still strong. The last green phase here was right before a vertical run back in August.

    Charles Edwards, who handles the signals, also described the ETH treasury trend as "strongly positive," which means that it is not only Bitcoin that enjoys an institutional tailwind, but Ethereum too.

    When these two metrics line up — net institutional inflows and treasury buy-backs — it usually means that something aggressive is going on behind the biggest scene. On top of that, the ETF flow structure is going to make it even more intense.

    Thus, it looks like the ignition might have just begun.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
