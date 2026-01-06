Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bearish XRP Warning

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 5:43
    XRP has stormed into 2026 with a market-leading 32% rally, but legendary technician John Bollinger is warning traders not to mistake verticality for structural strength.
    Legendary market technician John Bollinger has tempered expectations for XRP in his latest social media post. 

    The prominent technical analyst has urged technical caution on the popular altcoin despite its recent price surge.

    He has concluded that the market hierarchy remains "BTC > ETH > XRP for now".

    XRP: strong price action, weak pattern

    XRP has managed to soar by rougly 32% since Jan. 1. The Ripple-affiliated token has outstripped other major cryptocurrencies so far. The move was violent enough to bypass typical resistance checks. "$XRP bulls blasted through the immediate resistance 5% higher and pushed all the way to range high," pseudonymous analyst "Dom" noted in a recent social media post. 

    Bollinger has acknowledged the asset's recent "strong lift," but he argued that the underlying technical formation is inferior to its peers.

    "Ripple, strong lift, but the pattern is weaker," Bollinger stated.

    The quality of its "base" and volatility compression (the "squeeze") appears less robust than the textbook setup currently driving Bitcoin toward $100,000.

    The XRP chart shows a much "noisier" volatility profile. The BandWidth indicator did not compress to the same historical extremes before the recent price jump.

    The "strong lift" pushed the price above the upper band, but the lack of a firm support base below it makes the rally more vulnerable.

    Ethereum: the 'delayed' follower

    When asked about the outlook for Ethereum (ETH), Bollinger noted that the second-largest cryptocurrency is mirroring Bitcoin's "squeeze and breakout" structure. However, lacks independent momentum.

    "Same pattern, a bit delayed, following not leading," Bollinger wrote. 

