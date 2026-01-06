Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bearish XRP Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary market technician John Bollinger has tempered expectations for XRP in his latest social media post.

The prominent technical analyst has urged technical caution on the popular altcoin despite its recent price surge.

He has concluded that the market hierarchy remains "BTC > ETH > XRP for now".

Re my previous post about the base, squeeze, and breakout in $BTCUSD. Someone asked about $ETHUSD. Same pattern, a bit delayed, following not leading.https://t.co/XVv2j33wVQ

And ripple, strong lift, but the pattern is weaker. BTC > ETH > XRP for now.https://t.co/MFpRt0bIwf — John Bollinger (@bbands) January 6, 2026

XRP: strong price action, weak pattern

XRP has managed to soar by rougly 32% since Jan. 1. The Ripple-affiliated token has outstripped other major cryptocurrencies so far. The move was violent enough to bypass typical resistance checks. "$XRP bulls blasted through the immediate resistance 5% higher and pushed all the way to range high," pseudonymous analyst "Dom" noted in a recent social media post.

Bollinger has acknowledged the asset's recent "strong lift," but he argued that the underlying technical formation is inferior to its peers.

"Ripple, strong lift, but the pattern is weaker," Bollinger stated.

The quality of its "base" and volatility compression (the "squeeze") appears less robust than the textbook setup currently driving Bitcoin toward $100,000.

The XRP chart shows a much "noisier" volatility profile. The BandWidth indicator did not compress to the same historical extremes before the recent price jump.

The "strong lift" pushed the price above the upper band, but the lack of a firm support base below it makes the rally more vulnerable.

Ethereum: the 'delayed' follower

When asked about the outlook for Ethereum (ETH), Bollinger noted that the second-largest cryptocurrency is mirroring Bitcoin's "squeeze and breakout" structure. However, lacks independent momentum.

"Same pattern, a bit delayed, following not leading," Bollinger wrote.