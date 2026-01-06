Crypto Market Review: XRP Repeating 2025's 40% Explosion Pattern, Ethereum to Lose $3,100 This Quick? Bitcoin (BTC) — Do Not Get Too Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price structure of XRP is starting to resemble what happened in January 2025, when the asset increased by about 40% following a short but intense consolidation period. Markets frequently rhyme despite the fact that history never exactly repeats itself, and the parallels this time are hard to overlook.

After a decline, XRP moved sideways for a few weeks in early 2025. Volume dried up, volatility shrank, and the price stayed stuck below important moving averages. When selling pressure was depleted and buyers intervened forcefully, that period of indecision finally resolved to the upside.

The breakout happened quickly and mostly due to positioning rather than news. Many of those characteristics are present in the current configuration. A possible change in trend is indicated by XRP's recent exit from a declining channel that characterized the latter half of 2025.

A crucial detail is that the price did not immediately retract after the breakout, but rather paused and consolidated. After making rash decisions, healthy markets typically stop allowing momentum to restart while preserving structure. The comparison is supported by momentum indicators. RSI has moved into bullish territory, indicating strength without going overboard.

Simultaneously, volume has started to grow steadily instead of spiking wildly, suggesting participation rather than excessive speculation. Moving average behavior is another important commonality. Just before the explosive move started in January 2025, XRP recovered its short- and midterm averages. Currently, a similar reclaim is taking place, which lowers overhead pressure and increases the likelihood of continuation.

The price swiftly increased as sidelined capital poured in after these averages turned into support last year. These patterns have psychological significance. Complacency results from prolonged consolidation. Traders who awaited confirmation are compelled to chase when the price eventually breaks higher, and short positions quickly unwind. The 40% move was driven by that dynamic, and if resistance levels continue to collapse, it may do so once more.

Ethereum is not stable yet

Ethereum is trading in an area that appears stable on the surface but is actually structurally unstable. Although the $3,000-$3,100 range has emerged as the market's psychological anchor, price action indicates that this level might not provide the protection that many investors anticipate.

Ethereum entered a protracted corrective phase characterized by lower highs and intense movement with its moving averages following a robust advance earlier in the cycle. Rebounds have been shallow rather than impetuous, and recent upside attempts have had difficulty gaining traction. That frequently indicates that buyers are not confident, but rather defensive.

Technically, Ethereum is still trapped below important long- and medium-term averages, which are still declining. These levels serve as dynamic resistance, restricting upside and compelling the price to test support for longer. ETH has been able to stay in the vicinity of $3,000, but it has not demonstrated strong performance above that level. In a corrective trend, it is rarely bullish to see consolidation without expansion. Momentum indicators support this ambiguity.

Although RSI has recovered from oversold conditions, it has not yet attained levels that are usually linked to a strong trend continuation. Rather, momentum seems to be capped, indicating that demand near current prices could be swiftly overwhelmed by any new selling pressure. Investors are at risk due to speed. Up until they are not, support levels usually seem stable.

When stop orders are triggered and sidelined sellers intervene, Ethereum's decline may quicken if it loses $3,100. The speed at which widely observed psychological levels can collapse once confidence falters is frequently underestimated by markets. This is not a guarantee of a breakdown. Incoming liquidity, Bitcoin's trajectory and broader market conditions are still important.

However, there isn't much room for error in Ethereum's current structure. The $3,000 handle is still at risk in the absence of a distinct reclaim of resistance and follow-through above it. Ethereum is currently balanced more by expectations than by strength. Investors should be ready for increased volatility and be aware that the $3,100 loss could materialize much more quickly than the market is currently pricing in.

Bitcoin has no foundation

Optimism has been rekindled by Bitcoin's recent comeback, but the timing might be riskier than it seems. Although the price action appears positive on the surface, the underlying conditions indicate that being overly optimistic could be detrimental. For U.S.-based trading activity of typical proportions, Bitcoin frequently rises with comparatively little resistance during times of lower participation such as holidays, low-liquidity sessions or brief breaks in macro pressure.

The surroundings are disappearing. Price sensitivity to real selling pressure, profit-taking and macro-driven risk adjustments increases significantly as liquidity returns to normal. Late optimism has not benefited from this transition in the past. Instead of chasing the price, institutions typically rebalance hedge or reduce exposure when they reengage after slower times.

This activity reintroduces supply to the market. Retail traders frequently underestimate how quickly sentiment can change once bigger players intervene because they are responding to recent upside and positive narratives. Technically speaking, Bitcoin is still trading below significant long-term resistance zones.

The overall structure is still vulnerable even though the short-term momentum has improved. Without strong follow-through, rallies into overhead resistance frequently end lower, particularly when they are supported by growing participation rather than thin liquidity.

This caution is reinforced by volume behavior. Increased activity does not imply accumulation in and of itself. It often indicates distribution with stronger hands using liquidity to sell earlier lower-priced positions.

When this dynamic occurs, prices may drop more quickly than anticipated as bids cease to exist. In this situation, being unduly optimistic implies that upside continuation is certain. No, it is not.

Confidence that develops following relief rallies rather than genuine structural breakouts has long been punished by Bitcoin. The current move runs the risk of becoming another trap in the absence of a sustained institutional demand and a clear reclaim of key resistance.