    Satoshi Ally Retweets Saylor’s Crucial Bitcoin “Godzilla” Message – What Could It Mean?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 10:36
    Satoshi ally and famous cypherpunk might be expecting Bitcoin to skyrocket soon.
    Satoshi Ally Retweets Saylor's Crucial Bitcoin "Godzilla" Message – What Could It Mean?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Adam Back, the creator of the Bitcoin Lightning Network and a person whose Hashcash was referred by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper, has taken to the X platform to send an unusual signal to the BTC community.

    Back has retweeted an X message published by Michael Saylor in 2024, which could imply that the cypherpunk and Bitcoin maxi Back is expecting BTC to skyrocket soon.

    Is Back expecting a "Godzilla" Bitcoin candle soon?

    Back has retweeted Michael Saylor’s ultra-bullish message about Bitcoin which he released on his X account on May 23, 2024. It stated the following: “All your models are destroyed when Godzilla arrives. #Bitcoin” and was accompanied with an image of a Godzilla fictional dinosaur from Japanese and American movies released in the middle of the 20th century. A Bitcoin mascot is also part of that image as if showing the future potential of the largest cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin maximalists have often been mentioning a Bitcoin “Godzilla”, “Omega” or “God” candle coming “soon”, which would take the price up astonishingly.

    The timing of Back retweeting this post seems curious. By the end of 2025, BTC collapsed from its all-time highs above the $120,000 level, nosediving under $90,000 and changing hands at $93,220 at the time of this writing.

    Experts believe that another Bitcoin cycle has just finished. Besides, the external policies of the US have also played a large role in pushing the BTC price down. However, some analysts are expecting the crypto market to experience a bullish U-turn in the short term. 

    In particular, according to a recent CryptoQuant tweet, the Binance Bitcoin/Stablecoin Ratio has begun to go up again. This could “represent a very positive signal for the market,” the tweet claims.

    Strategy acquires 1,287 Bitcoin

    According to a recent tweet, Saylor’s company, Strategy, focused on Bitcoin, has made yet another mammoth BTC accumulation. On Monday, it announced that 1,287 BTC was bought, which is worth $120,343,611 as of this writing. The company’s BTC reserve has been thus increased to 673,783 coins. Besides, recently, Strategy also began setting aside its own USD Reserve, which currently comprises $2.25 billion.

    It seems that Strategy has decided to diversify its portfolio and add the US dollar to its holdings.

    #Adam Back #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
