Satoshi Ally Retweets Saylor’s Crucial Bitcoin “Godzilla” Message – What Could It Mean?

Adam Back, the creator of the Bitcoin Lightning Network and a person whose Hashcash was referred by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper, has taken to the X platform to send an unusual signal to the BTC community.

Back has retweeted an X message published by Michael Saylor in 2024, which could imply that the cypherpunk and Bitcoin maxi Back is expecting BTC to skyrocket soon.

Is Back expecting a "Godzilla" Bitcoin candle soon?

Back has retweeted Michael Saylor’s ultra-bullish message about Bitcoin which he released on his X account on May 23, 2024. It stated the following: “All your models are destroyed when Godzilla arrives. #Bitcoin” and was accompanied with an image of a Godzilla fictional dinosaur from Japanese and American movies released in the middle of the 20th century. A Bitcoin mascot is also part of that image as if showing the future potential of the largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin maximalists have often been mentioning a Bitcoin “Godzilla”, “Omega” or “God” candle coming “soon”, which would take the price up astonishingly.

The timing of Back retweeting this post seems curious. By the end of 2025, BTC collapsed from its all-time highs above the $120,000 level, nosediving under $90,000 and changing hands at $93,220 at the time of this writing.

Experts believe that another Bitcoin cycle has just finished. Besides, the external policies of the US have also played a large role in pushing the BTC price down. However, some analysts are expecting the crypto market to experience a bullish U-turn in the short term.

Binance Bitcoin/Stablecoin Ratio Signals Rising Buying Power



“This ratio has started to move higher again. This shift could mark the early stages of a gradual deployment of sidelined liquidity, which would represent a very positive signal for the market. – By @Darkfost_Coc pic.twitter.com/eIuQeekNEt — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) January 6, 2026

In particular, according to a recent CryptoQuant tweet, the Binance Bitcoin/Stablecoin Ratio has begun to go up again. This could “represent a very positive signal for the market,” the tweet claims.

Strategy acquires 1,287 Bitcoin

According to a recent tweet, Saylor’s company, Strategy, focused on Bitcoin, has made yet another mammoth BTC accumulation. On Monday, it announced that 1,287 BTC was bought, which is worth $120,343,611 as of this writing. The company’s BTC reserve has been thus increased to 673,783 coins. Besides, recently, Strategy also began setting aside its own USD Reserve, which currently comprises $2.25 billion.

Strategy has acquired 1,287 BTC to increase its BTC Reserve to ₿673,783 and has increased its USD Reserve by $62 million to $2.25 billion. $MSTR https://t.co/Cv8jD80kQC — Michael Saylor (@saylor) January 5, 2026

It seems that Strategy has decided to diversify its portfolio and add the US dollar to its holdings.