KuCoin Becomes Industry-First Top Exchange to Achieve CCSS Certification

KuCoin, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume and user count, shares the details of its latest security roadmap accomplishment. With CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) certification achieved, KuCoin reaffirms its commitment to building trust and transparency in crypto.

KuCoin becomes first top 10 crypto exchange to secure CCSS certification

According to the official statement by its team, KuCoin crypto exchange has just completed the process of CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) certification. KuCoin has become the first top 10 exchange to obtain this certification, underscoring its position at the forefront of industry security practices.

🛡️ KuCoin Sets a New Standard for Crypto Security



We’re proud to lead the industry by becoming the first top exchange to achieve CCSS certification, joining ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 Type II.



🔗 https://t.co/OIArAJtbnj #KuCoin #CCSS #TrustFirstTradeNext pic.twitter.com/XXWeHSXvTx — KuCoin (@kucoincom) October 14, 2025

This milestone reinforces KuCoin’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding user assets and data in an increasingly complex digital environment.

With this achievement, KuCoin becomes the only major crypto exchange to hold all four leading security and privacy certifications — CCSS, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025 and SOC 2 Type II — marking a new industry benchmark for comprehensive protection and operational excellence.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, explains the importance of this certification for his platform and its global multi-million audience:

Adding CCSS certification to our suite of global standards highlights KuCoin’s leadership in security and user protection. This accomplishment perfectly embodies our brand philosophy — ‘Trust First. Trade Next.’ Every step we take is guided by a deep responsibility to our users and the ecosystem. As the industry evolves, KuCoin will continue to lead by example in responsible innovation and compliance.

This accomplishment represents another major milestone in KuCoin’s broader $2 billion Trust Project.

As covered by U.Today previously, KuCoin's $2 billion Trust Project initiative fosters security and transparency developments for the KCS community.

Pushing barriers of security standards in CEX space

The four abovementioned certifications reflect KuCoin’s holistic approach to managing both general and crypto-specific security risks. Together, they ensure resilient crypto controls, a robust information security management system, responsible data privacy practices and independently audited operational effectiveness.

For users, this translates into enhanced data protection, reduced risk and greater transparency, reinforcing KuCoin’s reputation as one of the world’s most secure and trusted trading platforms.

As KuCoin continues to expand globally, these certifications serve as a foundation for building enduring trust with users, partners and regulators alike.