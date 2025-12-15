Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Warns Bitcoin’s Parabola Is Broken, Points to $25K Scenario

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 15/12/2025 - 6:20
    Commodity trader Peter Brandt has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could crash by 80%.
    Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Warns Bitcoin’s Parabola Is Broken, Points to $25K Scenario
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt has predicted that Bitcoin could crash all the way back down to $25,240 now that its parabola has broken down. 

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency is currently struggling to gain a foothold above the $90,000 level.

    https://x.com/PeterLBrandt/status/2000327833764388900

    Exponential decay 

    Brandt’s main thesis is that Bitcoin's explosive growth is slowing down over time. It is not dying, but it is maturing. This essentially means that each "bull cycle" is less powerful than the last.

    HOT Stories
    ‘World’s Highest IQ Holder’ Says XRP Could Hit $100 Within Five Years
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Bullishness to Explode Again, XRP's Last Hit Point Before Losing $2
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking BTC Price Target, Ripple Secures $500 Million From Wall Street, XRP and Bitcoin Land NYSE Listing, SHIB Whale Activity Through the Roof – Top Weekly Crypto News
    Bitcoin to Zero? Adam Back Debunks Quantum FUD

    In 2011, Bitcoin might have gone up 100x. In 2013, roughly 50x. In 2017, 20x. In 2021, 10x. The implication is that investors expecting the same wild 100x returns as the early days are mistaken (sorry, Michael Saylor). The "thrust" or energy of the market is decaying exponentially.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/14/2025 - 23:08
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking BTC Price Target, Ripple Secures $500 Million From Wall Street, XRP and Bitcoin Land NYSE Listing, SHIB Whale Activity Through the Roof – Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin

    The chart shows the price of Bitcoin on a logarithmic scale over its entire history (2010–2025).

    The four pink curved lines represent Bitcoin's parabolic advances. A parabola is a curve that gets steeper and steeper as time goes on. Brandt identifies four distinct cycles where the price went vertical.

    Advertisement

    At the end of the 4th pink curve, the price has crossed below the pink line. When an asset price falls below a parabolic support line, the trend is considered "violated" or broken. Every time in history (2011, 2013, 2017) that Bitcoin broke its parabolic curve, it crashed by 80% or more. In 2018, for instance, BTC dropped from $20,000 to $3,200.

    Bitcoin will lose 80% of its value, leaving it with only 20% of its All-Time High (ATH) value, which is $25,240.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 5:30
    ‘World’s Highest IQ Holder’ Says XRP Could Hit $100 Within Five Years
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 15, 2025 - 0:00
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Bullishness to Explode Again, XRP's Last Hit Point Before Losing $2
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Wins Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 6:20
    Peter Brandt Warns Bitcoin’s Parabola Is Broken, Points to $25K Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 5:30
    ‘World’s Highest IQ Holder’ Says XRP Could Hit $100 Within Five Years
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 15, 2025 - 0:00
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) at Critical Reversal Level, Ethereum (ETH) Bullishness to Explode Again, XRP's Last Hit Point Before Losing $2
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD