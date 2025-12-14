Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking BTC Price Target, Ripple Secures $500 Million From Wall Street, XRP and Bitcoin Land NYSE Listing, SHIB Whale Activity Through the Roof – Top Weekly Crypto News

Advertisement

Peter Brandt flags two major BTC downside targets

Bitcoin just picked up a warning from trading legend Peter Brandt, whose latest chart calls for a drop to $81,852 or even $59,403 per BTC.

BTC to $59,000. Peter Brandt’s newest Bitcoin chart outlines a weekly five-leg climb followed by a curve break.

Peter Brandt's new Bitcoin (BTC) chart gives a straight message that bulls will not like. His weekly setup shows a clear five-leg climb, a broken curve and two landing zones that are far below today's price. The first one sits near $81,852, and the deeper one is around $59,403 per BTC.

The trader with 50-year experience in markets does not see them as panic markers, but as the natural clean-up after a run that stretched too far while traders priced in an endless policy pivot.

Bigger picture. Brandt compares late 2025 to late 2021 in reverse: prices falling while traditional indexes like the S&P 500 remain stable.

The bigger picture helps explain why Brandt's targets do not look extreme. It is like late 2025 is the same as late 2021, just the opposite. Prices are dropping, but the major indexes like S&P 500 are still doing okay. Four years ago, the market was getting ready for quantitative tightening, now it is the easing narrative.

Advertisement

The main issue is that a lot of assets already trade as if rates are going to drop quickly. Crypto followed the same logic, ignoring that future cuts may already be in the chart.

Ripple's $500 million share sale secures $40 billion valuation

Wall Street's $500 million move into Ripple at a $40 billion valuation is met with scrutiny, putting the company's real value and XRP's role at the forefront.

Institutional capital. Ripple’s November share sale reached $500 million.

According to Bloomberg's latest reporting, Ripple's November share sale landed exactly where the company has been trying to position itself for years: at the center of institutional capital that wants crypto exposure but insists on structured protection.

Advertisement

The round brought in $500 million, setting Ripple’s valuation at $40 billion, the highest private valuation recorded for a digital asset firm in this cycle.

As the news circulated, XRP traded higher inside the day, approaching $2.09. This increase aligned with the market strength rather than being a standalone reaction, but it showed that traders are tracking the news.

Bayback option. If Ripple itself initiates the repurchase, the return rises to 25% annually.

The deal's notable aspect was not the investors (Citadel Securities, Fortress, Marshall Wace, Brevan Howard, Galaxy and Pantera), but the terms. According to Bloomberg, investors secured the right to sell their shares back to Ripple after three or four years, earning a 10% annual return.

If Ripple initiates a repurchase, the return increases to 25% annually. A liquidation-preference clause was also added, ensuring that the new money sits at the front of the line in the event of a sale or restructuring.

Bitcoin and XRP gain Wall Street traction through Bitwise index launch

Bitcoin and XRP expanded their Wall Street footprint as part of Bitwise's index listing on NYSE Arca amid $935 million ETF inflows.

Almost $1 billion. Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index Fund (BITW) began trading on NYSE Arca, expanding Bitcoin and XRP’s visibility in traditional markets.

Bitcoin and XRP got some more attention from Wall Street today. The 10 Crypto Index Fund by Bitwise finally got the green light from regulators and started trading on NYSE Arca, which means these two popular assets are becoming more connected to traditional investments.

Journalist Eleanor Terrett says it has been a tough go for the company, with the SEC causing delays that put the product on hold for a while.

10 assets. Current allocation: Bitcoin 74.34%, Ethereum 15.55%, XRP 5.17%.

As Bitwise explains, BITW keeps track of 10 major assets, which it divides up based on market capitalization and rebalances every month.

The latest composition makes it clear where market weight stands: Bitcoin takes the lead with 74.34%, Ethereum follows with 15.55% and XRP takes third place at 5.17%.

In the meantime, XRP's ecosystem is already moving full steam ahead on its own. On Dec. 8, spot ETF products linked to the token saw $38.04 million in daily net inflows, bringing the total to $935.39 million. This also increased the total net assets to $923.71 million, with the price trading near $2.09.

Shiba Inu whale spike points to rising volatility

SHIB could be on track to experience more volatility following an uptick in whale activity.

Whales awakening. Santiment reports the highest number of large SHIB transfers since June 6.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading meme cryptocurrencies, has experienced a lot of activity from "whales." Specifically, there have been more large transfers than on any day since June 6, according to the data provided by analytics platform Santiment.

At the same time, the total amount of Shiba Inu held on exchanges increased by 1.06 trillion SHIB. This essentially means that a lot of coins are now available on exchanges (possibly for selling).

High volatility. Analysts warn this combination typically precedes heightened short-term volatility.

Due to these factors, the token is likely to experience more volatility in the next few days, Santiment warns.

According to CoinGecko data, SHIB is up by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. The token's market cap is currently sitting just below the $5 billion mark. As reported by U.Today, a moderate relief rally could be in the cards for the popular meme coin, but traders should not anticipate a sharp price spike.

Shiba Inu sees major eight-trillion-token outflow

Shiba Inu's market structure is rapidly changing as the asset starts regaining what has been lost in the last few months.

Exchange outflows. More than 8 trillion SHIB exited centralized exchanges in 24 hours, marking one of the largest single-day outflows in months.

More than eight trillion SHIB left centralized exchanges in a 24-hour period, making it one of the biggest single-day exchange outflow events in months.

When that volume of liquidity leaves exchanges, it typically indicates one of two things: either large holders' strategic repositioning, or accumulation. The first option is much more likely given SHIB's recent actions.

Nevertheless, rather than continuing to bleed out, the price is stabilizing above local lows, creating a short-term consolidation range. That alone indicates that the negative is being mitigated.

Bullish sign. Large holders typically move tokens off exchanges to reduce sell-side risk when planning to hold.

When you combine this with the eight trillion SHIB outflow, the story becomes more apparent. In order to lessen sell-side pressure, large holders withdraw liquidity from exchanges when they intend to hold, stake, deploy into DeFi, or just take tokens out of circulation.