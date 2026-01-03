Advertisement
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Silent as 2026 Begins, Break Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 16:36
    Shiba Inu is set to welcome new changes in 2026, with eyes on Shiba Inu's lead ambassador, Shytoshi Kusama, to break his silence on X.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After brief activity on X in December, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama continues his quiet streak on social media.

    On Dec. 7 to 8, 2025, Shytoshi Kusama interacted with a few Shiba Inu-related posts on X; since then, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador has continued his silence on X.

    It is three days already into 2026, unlike aforetime when Kusama posted new year messages to the Shiba Inu community, nothing has been heard from him instead, stirring speculation on whether his quiet streak on social media might end soon.

    In a year-end letter at 2025's close, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya spoke of some changes coming to Shiba Inu in the new year.

    Dhairya wrote that the year 2026 will not be about hype, rather "it will be about repair, focus, and building something that can actually last."

    The Shiba Inu developer also spoke about pausing and sunsetting projects, systems and processes that are not generating revenue or not hitting break-even, saying, "If it's not contributing to making users whole or keeping the core infrastructure running, it's not a priority right now."

    Shiba Inu rings in 2026 with first green weekly candle

    Shiba Inu posted its first green weekly candle in 2026 as meme coins saw a surge at the year's start.

    Traders are speculating on meme coins as opportunities in the market despite uneven liquidity and a lack of clear macroeconomic catalysts.

    Shiba Inu joined a sharp meme coin rally in the markets on Friday, even as traders leaned into "meme season" talk as 2026 gets underway. Shiba Inu sharply rose on Friday to reach a high of $0.00000831 while extending a significant increase on Thursday.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.41% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000792 and up 9.84% weekly. Shiba Inu's price is confronting crucial resistance at $0.000008; a decisive break above here will see Shiba Inu target $0.000011 and $0.0000148 next.

