$122,000,000,000: XRP Reclaims Previous Milestone

Since the beginning of the new year, the crypto market has continued to record incredible growth, and all leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP, are reclaiming previous levels.

Amid this sustained rally, XRP is finally back to the top-four spot again as it has now flipped BNB as the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Nonetheless, XRP boldly ranks at the third position after Bitcoin and Ethereum if stablecoins are excluded.

XRP reclaims $122 billion in market capitalization

On Saturday, Jan. 3, XRP was spotted outpacing BNB in market capitalization as it finally reclaimed its long-lost $122,000,000,000 level following a notable surge of over 6%.

BNB’s market capitalization, on the other hand, now stands at about $120,310,000,000 with a mild surge of just 0.65%.

This positive growth has been mirrored across the broad XRP ecosystem as its trading activity has also skyrocketed by over 140%, reaching a massive $4.14 billion. While it appears that demand for the asset has grown significantly over the past days, the surge in its on-chain movements signals renewed interest among small and large XRP traders.

Amid the rapid surge in XRP’s key metrics, XRP has achieved the highest price surge among all top five cryptocurrencies over the last day, flipping Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB in daily price gains.

Notably, XRP has surged massively by about 5.79% over the last day, and it is currently hovering around the long-lost $2 mark, according to data provided by the source.

XRP ETFs extend inflow streak till 2026

XRP has also extended this positive momentum to its ETF ecosystem, which has continued to see steady inflows till the new year.

As of Jan. 2, XRP ETFs saw about $13.59 million in inflow as momentum continues to build, signaling strong investor confidence across the XRP ecosystem.