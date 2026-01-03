3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start

Advertisement

Despite starting off 2026 with an incredible surge in its burn rate, Shiba Inu has continued to see its burn rate drop in the following days as on-chain activity appears to be slowing down.

According to data from Shibburn, the Shiba Inu burn rate has slumped decently by 17% in the last 24 hours as the amount of SHIB moved out of circulation appears to have declined substantially.

While Shiba Inu had kick-started the new year on a strong note, showing impressive increases in its on-chain movement, this decline in its burn metric has attracted the attention of market watchers.

Shiba Inu saw its burn rate explode by about five figures when the new year began, also seeing a sharp increase in its price and trading activity.

Shiba Inu supply declines by 3,200,022 SHIB

Despite the slump in SHIB’s deflationary activity, the amount of SHIB sent out of circulation during the period still stands at a substantial level.

Notably, the data revealed that up to 3,200,022 SHIB were sent out of circulation over the last day.

It is important to note that the regular SHIB burn activity is primarily targeted at reducing the asset’s circulating supply to boost scarcity and fuel a potential surge in its price.

Following the latest burn activity, Shiba Inu’s circulating supply now stands at 585.28 trillion SHIB as of Jan. 3.

Shiba Inu reclaims $0.000008

Shiba Inu has retained its bullish momentum since the beginning of 2026, and it is still trading on the positive side of the market.

As the dog-themed meme asset continues to see increasing demand, it has reclaimed its previous highs, surging past $0.000008 as of Jan. 3.

With a price increase of over 3% in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000007924 as of writing time.