Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 15:59
    Shiba Inu's on-chain activity has begun to slow down despite a strong 2026 start, but its price action remains positive, suggesting a sustained rally.
    Advertisement
    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Despite starting off 2026 with an incredible surge in its burn rate, Shiba Inu has continued to see its burn rate drop in the following days as on-chain activity appears to be slowing down.

    According to data from Shibburn, the Shiba Inu burn rate has slumped decently by 17% in the last 24 hours as the amount of SHIB moved out of circulation appears to have declined substantially.

    While Shiba Inu had kick-started the new year on a strong note, showing impressive increases in its on-chain movement, this decline in its burn metric has attracted the attention of market watchers.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Reclaims $2, Now Ranks Fourth-Largest Crypto
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest

    Shiba Inu saw its burn rate explode by about five figures when the new year began, also seeing a sharp increase in its price and trading activity.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu supply declines by 3,200,022 SHIB

    Despite the slump in SHIB’s deflationary activity, the amount of SHIB sent out of circulation during the period still stands at a substantial level.

    Notably, the data revealed that up to 3,200,022 SHIB were sent out of circulation over the last day.

    It is important to note that the regular SHIB burn activity is primarily targeted at reducing the asset’s circulating supply to boost scarcity and fuel a potential surge in its price.

    Advertisement

    Following the latest burn activity, Shiba Inu’s circulating supply now stands at 585.28 trillion SHIB as of Jan. 3.

    Shiba Inu reclaims $0.000008

    Shiba Inu has retained its bullish momentum since the beginning of 2026, and it is still trading on the positive side of the market.

    As the dog-themed meme asset continues to see increasing demand, it has reclaimed its previous highs, surging past $0.000008 as of Jan. 3.

    With a price increase of over 3% in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000007924 as of writing time.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:40
    First Bitcoin Block Mined by Satoshi 17 Years Ago, Coinbase Shares Epic Tweet
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:59
    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:40
    First Bitcoin Block Mined by Satoshi 17 Years Ago, Coinbase Shares Epic Tweet
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:22
    XRP Golden Cross Just Invalidated Dead Cat Bounce Narrative
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:10
    Ethereum OG Goes All In on Bitcoin, Makes $44 Million Switch From ETH
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:59
    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start
    Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:40
    First Bitcoin Block Mined by Satoshi 17 Years Ago, Coinbase Shares Epic Tweet
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD