    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Reveals His Bitcoin Price Target, and Bulls Will Not Like It

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 7/12/2025 - 10:05
    Bitcoin just picked up a warning from trading legend Peter Brandt, whose latest chart calls for a drop to $81,852 or even $59,403 per BTC as the market priced in too much easing long before the Fed actually moves.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Peter Brandt's new Bitcoin (BTC) chart gives a straight message that bulls will not like. His weekly setup shows a clear five-leg climb, a broken curve and two landing zones that are far below today's price. The first one sits near $81,852, and the deeper one is around $59,403 per BTC.

    The trader with 50-year experience in markets does not see them as panic markers, but as the natural clean-up after a run that stretched too far while traders priced in an endless policy pivot.

    The bigger picture helps explain why Brandt's targets do not look extreme. It is like late 2025 is the same as late 2021, just the opposite. Prices are dropping, but the major indexes like S&P 500 are still doing okay. Four years ago, the market was getting ready for quantitative tightening, now it is the easing narrative.

    Article image
    Source: Peter Brandt

    The main issue is that a lot of assets already trade as if rates are going to drop quickly. Crypto followed the same logic, ignoring that future cuts may already be in the chart.

    Fed risk for Bitcoin ahead?

    If the Fed's next meeting turns out to be colder than expected, Brandt's lower zones will just be a simple correction for over-optimism. Nothing too crazy, it is just the market taking out the extra air.

    We have already seen this pattern when it comes to risk names. The S&P 500 dropped over 20% earlier this year, but it recovered quickly. Bitcoin did something similar on the upside, grinding into a curve that no longer holds. A dip toward Brandt's numbers fits that pattern.

    There is one more thing to watch out for outside the Bitcoin price chart like large corporate holders like Strategy getting ready to change game plan if liquidity thins. Any move like that would just speed up a slide that has already been mapped out. 

    Until things calm down, Bitcoin's easier path is going back to levels that bulls hoped they would never see again.

