Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June

Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading meme cryptocurrencies, has experienced a lot of activity from "whales." Specifically, there have been more large transfers than on any day since June 6, according to the data provided by analytics platform Santiment.

😼🐳 Shiba Inu has seen the highest amount of whale transfers since June 6th today, happening in tandem with a +1.06T net change to the amount of $SHIB on exchanges. The #24 market cap in crypto is likely to see high volatility in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/64slL6tGVw — Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 9, 2025

At the same time, the total amount of Shiba Inu held on exchanges increased by 1.06 trillion SHIB. This essentially means that a lot of coins are now available on exchanges (possibly for selling).

Due to these factors, the token is likely to experience more volatility in the next few days, Santiment warns.

Will SHIB regain its momentum?

According to CoinGecko data, SHIB is up by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. The token's market cap is currently sitting just below the $5 billion mark.