Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 9/12/2025 - 5:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be on track to experience more volatility following an uptick in whale activity .
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading meme cryptocurrencies, has experienced a lot of activity from "whales." Specifically, there have been more large transfers than on any day since June 6, according to the data provided by analytics platform Santiment. 

    Advertisement

    At the same time, the total amount of Shiba Inu held on exchanges increased by 1.06 trillion SHIB. This essentially means that a lot of coins are now available on exchanges (possibly for selling). 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest

    Due to these factors, the token is likely to experience more volatility in the next few days, Santiment warns. 

    Advertisement

    Will SHIB regain its momentum?

    According to CoinGecko data, SHIB is up by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours. The token's market cap is currently sitting just below the $5 billion mark. 

    As reported by U.Today, a moderate relief rally could be in the cards for the popular meme coin, but traders should not anticipate a sharp price spike. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 20:48
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Moca Network Launches MocaProof Beta, the Digital Identity Verification and Reward Platform
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 9, 2025 - 5:35
    Shiba Inu Whale Activity Hits Highest Level Since June
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 9, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: No Bitcoin, $100,000 Next Time, Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wearing Bull Horns Again? XRP Becoming Dominant
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 20:48
    Crypto Market Bill Stalled Again
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD