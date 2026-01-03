Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the key support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is not far from the resistance at $90,640.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for further growth to the $92,000-$93,000 zone. Such a scenario is relevant over the next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC keeps accumulating energy. The volume remains low, which means sideways trading is the more likely scenario until mid-January.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,008 at press time.