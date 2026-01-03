Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 16:08
    Can the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) fix above $90,000 by the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by almost 1% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is far from the key support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is not far from the resistance at $90,640.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/03/2026 - 14:42
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for further growth to the $92,000-$93,000 zone. Such a scenario is relevant over the next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC keeps accumulating energy. The volume remains low, which means sideways trading is the more likely scenario until mid-January.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,008 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:59
    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 16:08
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 3
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:59
    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:40
    First Bitcoin Block Mined by Satoshi 17 Years Ago, Coinbase Shares Epic Tweet
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:22
    XRP Golden Cross Just Invalidated Dead Cat Bounce Narrative
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 16:08
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 3
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:59
    3,200,022 SHIB Gone: Shiba Inu Burn Metric Declines Despite Strong 2026 Start
    Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 15:47
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 3
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD