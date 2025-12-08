Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 20:37
    Crypto market today: Shiba Inu sees an enormous exchange outflow; David Schwartz explains his XRP Ledger push; BTC just picked up a warning from trading legend.
    Advertisement
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt flags two major BTC downside targets

    Bitcoin just picked up a warning from trading legend Peter Brandt, whose latest chart calls for a drop to $81,852 or even $59,403 per BTC.

    • BTC to $59,000. Peter Brandt’s newest Bitcoin chart outlines a weekly five-leg climb followed by a curve break.

    Peter Brandt's new Bitcoin (BTC) chart gives a straight message that bulls will not like. His weekly setup shows a clear five-leg climb, a broken curve and two landing zones that are far below today's price. The first one sits near $81,852, and the deeper one is around $59,403 per BTC.

    The trader with 50-year experience in markets does not see them as panic markers, but as the natural clean-up after a run that stretched too far while traders priced in an endless policy pivot.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 625% Over Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Strategy Will Not Sell Bitcoin Until 2065: CEO, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Ready to Delete a Zero
    XRP Poised for 16% Move on Triangle Breakout
    • Bigger picture. Brandt compares late 2025 to late 2021 in reverse: prices falling while traditional indexes like the S&P 500 remain stable.

    The bigger picture helps explain why Brandt's targets do not look extreme. It is like late 2025 is the same as late 2021, just the opposite. Prices are dropping, but the major indexes like S&P 500 are still doing okay. Four years ago, the market was getting ready for quantitative tightening, now it is the easing narrative.

    Advertisement

    The main issue is that a lot of assets already trade as if rates are going to drop quickly. Crypto followed the same logic, ignoring that future cuts may already be in the chart.

    Ripple CTO explains purpose of new XRPL hub

    David Schwartz explains his XRP Ledger push.

    • XRPL matters. When asked what the hub is for, Schwartz outlined three reasons for running it.

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz indicated that his hub had been running on rippled v2.6.2 with no issues reported. This information from the Ripple CTO prompted a question from an X user who asked what the hub was for.

    Responding to this question, Schwartz outlined three reasons why he chose to run a hub on XRP Ledger. First, he hadn't been running any XRPL infrastructure for a few years and thought it would be cool to start again.

    Second, there had been some instances of increased latency between some validators, and he believes that one good megahub could meaningfully reduce network latency and network diameter and increase reliability.

    Third, there were some localized issues with XRPL not performing as well as expected in some cases, and he needed a hub to test his theories for what might be causing these issues.

    • No disruptive tests. The hub is designed as a single high-reliability server aimed at maximum uptime.

    In August, Ripple CTO David Schwartz unveiled plans for a hub dedicated to UNL validators, other hubs and servers running XRPL applications. This, as a single server, would operate as a production service aiming for maximum uptime and reliability, relying on a single hub.

    Data gathered from it to understand network behavior and performance, and no disruptive testing would be done unless there were very unusual circumstances justifying it.

    23.5 trillion SHIB outflow raises eyebrows

    Shiba Inu is seeing an enormous exchange outflow that can change things around drastically.

    • Suspicious activity. Over 23.56 trillion SHIB moved in a single day. 

    More than 23.56 trillion SHIB reportedly moved in a single day, according to Shiba Inu’s on-chain data from CryptoQuant at the time of writing, which is so out of the ordinary that it practically begs for suspicion. 

    If true, this would suggest significant internal reorganization by big holders or unheard-of selling pressure. However, the more logical explanation, a tracking error or data anomaly, is much simpler given the behavior of the chart and the rest of the market.

    • Nothing happened. Normally, if trillions of tokens hit exchanges, the market would show widened spreads, high-volume flushes or visible price dislocation.

    With no indications of unusual volatility or liquidity shocks, SHIB’s price action appears routine. It is still trapped below all major moving averages. 

    Expanded spreads, violent candles or, at the very least, a discernible liquidity reaction occur when trillions of tokens actually hit exchanges. That does not appear. Volume continues to be unremarkable. Price does not even react. Clearly, trillions of new sell-side supply are not being priced in by the market.

    #Bitcoin #Ripple News #XRP #Peter Brandt #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 18:31
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 17:22
    SEC Closes Investigation Into Ondo Finance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Moca Network Launches MocaProof Beta, the Digital Identity Verification and Reward Platform
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 20:37
    Peter Brandt Reveals Shocking Bitcoin Price Target, Ripple CTO Doubles Down on XRP Ledger, Shiba Inu Faces Extreme On-Chain Anomaly – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 18:31
    Ripple CEO Spotlights Groundbreaking XRP ETF Milestone
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 17:22
    SEC Closes Investigation Into Ondo Finance
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD