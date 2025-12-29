Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Novogratz Predicts 2026 Will Be Great for Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 18:53
    Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz believes that BTC needs to reclaim $100K for him to get excited again.
    Advertisement
    Novogratz Predicts 2026 Will Be Great for Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has predicted that 2026 could potentially be a great year for crypto. 

    Still, he acknowledges the technical reality that the asset is "stalled." 

    Novogratz claims that Bitcoin would need to reclaim $100,000 in order to start gaining momentum. 

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Dumps $214 Million Worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Coinbase
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says

    "I need to see it start gaining momentum and break $100,000, and then I would get really excited…but I think crypto could be a good 2026."

    Advertisement

    A buy signal  

    In financial markets, extreme apathy often indicates a bottom because it means all the sellers have likely already sold. He views this lack of hype as a bullish setup for 2026 because the market isn't overheated.

    "I also think that the negativity in crypto is a contrary indicator... macro sentiment on crypto retail Twitter crypto Twitter dead... So, that makes me positive, too," he said. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/23/2025 - 19:10
    Bitcoin (BTC): Novogratz Admits He Was Wrong
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Gold has recorded "monster moves" recently based on macro factors like fear of inflation or currency debasement). However, Bitcoin did not follow suit despite its proponents touting it as "digital gold". Novogratz argues that the fundamental drivers are there, but the price action has not managed 

    "I think crypto has been such an underperformer. It's got the same story as gold, and it hasn't been gold at all this year... It's got all the ingredients…it's not moving yet," Novogratz said. 

    Canary in the coal mine 

    Novogratz has also issued a critical macro warning about Japan. The fifth-largest economy has kept interest rates near zero for decades. 

    Now that their rates are spiking to 2%, it disrupts global markets because cheap Japanese cash has funded investments everywhere else. 

    Novagratz warns this could be a preview of what happens to the US if inflation forces rates higher than expected.

    "You're seeing Japanese long end [rates]... went from basically 10 basis points... all the way to 2%. So the single largest move in Japanese long-end rates that we've seen in years... that's maybe the canary in the coal mine which might happen in places like the US," he said.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $90K Violently Rejected Once Again. Is It Over?
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin Hits 3,436% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Brutal Sell-Off of Gold and Metals
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 18:53
    Novogratz Predicts 2026 Will Be Great for Crypto
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $90K Violently Rejected Once Again. Is It Over?
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin Hits 3,436% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Brutal Sell-Off of Gold and Metals
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:10
    'Any Other Asset Instead of Bitcoin': Peter Schiff Reacts to Strategy's BTC Bet
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:04
    XRP Bulls: 'Most Easily Baited Traders I've Ever Seen,' Says Peter Brandt
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 18:53
    Novogratz Predicts 2026 Will Be Great for Crypto
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $90K Violently Rejected Once Again. Is It Over?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 16:14
    Bitcoin Hits 3,436% Liquidation Imbalance Amid Sudden Brutal Sell-Off of Gold and Metals
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD