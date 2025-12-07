Extreme Shiba Inu Anomaly or On-Chain Error: 23,561,900,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

More than 23.56 trillion SHIB reportedly moved in a single day, according to Shiba Inu’s on-chain data from CryptoQuant at the time of writing, which is so out of the ordinary that it practically begs for suspicion. If true, this would suggest significant internal reorganization by big holders or unheard-of selling pressure. However, the more logical explanation, a tracking error or data anomaly, is much simpler given the behavior of the chart and the rest of the market.

Routine SHIB price action

Commence with the fundamentals. With no indications of unusual volatility or liquidity shocks, SHIB’s price action appears routine. It is still trapped below all major moving averages. Expanded spreads, violent candles or, at the very least, a discernible liquidity reaction occur when trillions of tokens actually hit exchanges. That does not appear. Volume continues to be unremarkable. Price does not even react. Clearly, trillions of new sell-side supply are not being priced in by the market.

Take a look at the exchange metrics now. Although there has been a spike in exchange inflow and outflow, it is not as great as the headline figure. On paper, the inflow and outflow totals are both enormous 24.4 trillion SHIB and 25.2 trillion, respectively, but the charts display erratic vertical jumps that are more likely to be caused by API errors, consolidation events or double-counted movements than by real market-driven transactions.

Just movement of funds?

Instead of abrupt panic selling, when both inflow and outflow print extreme values at the same time, it typically indicates internal wallet reorganization or a problem with data classification.

Exchange reserves do not move much. The active addresses do not change. The notion that tens of trillions of tokens were withdrawn or dumped in a way that affected price discovery is unsupported. Therefore, the most plausible explanation is either an internal exchange wallet reorganization, incorrectly classified as transactional flow, an indexing bug or a misreported on-chain value.

The 23.56 trillion SHIB in 24 hours figure should be regarded as a statistical outlier rather than a significant change in Shiba Inu’s market structure until it is confirmed by several analytics sources.