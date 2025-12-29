Ripple's RLUSD Booms While XRP Underforms

In a recent social media post, enterprise blockchain company Ripple is celebrating the achievements of its RLUSD stablecoin.

The red-hot token has undergone a full operational rollout following its loud debut in late 2024.

RLUSD: the year of the stablecoin pic.twitter.com/Xg7n1PKeqn — Ripple (@Ripple) December 29, 2025

By November 2025, RLUSD surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization. It is now one of the biggest USD-backed stablecoins, trailing behind only such giants as Tether (USDT), Circle's USDC, and PayPal's PYUSD

The token has been listed on a slew of major exchanges while BNY Mellon was picked to custody its reserves.

Ripple has also moved to increase RLUSD's utility by partnering with Africa-based exchanges and fintechs of the likes of Yellow Card, VALR, and Chipper Cash.

The San Francisco-headquartered company is also focused on integrating RLUSD into traditional finance workflows. Notable collaborations included pilots with Mastercard and WebBank for fiat settlement on the XRP Ledger.

A not-so-great year for XRP

It has not been a "great year" for XRP, given that the token is trading significantly lower now than where it started the year. So far, it is down 11% on the year-to-date basis.

The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency pulled off a classic "bull trap" trip in the middle of the year. In July, there was a massive green candle that culminated with a new all-time high.

However, the South Korea-driven rally was quickly sold off. The very next month, XRP recorded a large red candle that erased almost all of July's gains.

The trend for the second half of 2025 has been decisively bearish. Since the July peak, XRP has printed a series of lower highs and lower lows.

The last three major candles (October, November, and the current December candle) are all red.

The XRP price is still substantially higher than it was in mid-2024. However, it is safe to say that its momentum is gone.