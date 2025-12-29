459 Billion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, World’s Highest IQ Holder Bullish on XRP in 2026, Bitcoin ETFs See Worst Performance Since Launch — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu supply keeps bleeding off crypto exchanges

SHIB supply is slightly declining , which is not a guarantee of a rapid reversal.

Bullish signal. 459 billion SHIB have left exchanges over the past seven days, signaling a clear shift in token location away from exchange wallets.

While the price does not completely collapse, Shiba Inu is bleeding supply off exchanges. Netflow data shows that approximately 459 billion SHIB have left centralized exchanges over the last seven days. The location of tokens has changed, moving away from exchanges’ wallets.

There have been several deep red days with sustained withdrawals, and the exchange netflow has been continuously negative. Midway through the week, more than 280 billion SHIB left exchanges in a single session, making it the largest single-day withdrawal.

Possible scenarios. Either the tokens are being moved into longer-term setups such as DeFi or staking proxies, or large holders are transferring assets into private or cold storage.

Concurrently, price action appears to be objectively poor. SHIB is still clearly declining on a daily basis. Major moving averages such as the 50, 100 and 200-day are all sloping downward, and the price is trading far below them.

Over the previous two months, every bounce has been sold into. RSI and other momentum indicators continue to be suppressed, remaining in the low-40s range, which indicates both a lack of panic and weak demand.

Analyst shares bullish XRP price prediction

A viral new prediction by the man with 267 IQ says XRP could outperform gold and silver in 2026

2016 rally. YoungHoon Kim prediction says that XRP will outrun both gold and silver in 2026.

Silver just had the kind of year that makes traditional assets look untouchable. It is up about 167.70% on the 2025 overlay. Meanwhile, XRP ended the same period down 14.99%. The timing is almost comedic. The chart screams "metals won," and then a one-line prediction says that XRP will outrun both gold and silver in 2026.

That prediction came from YoungHoon Kim, who claims to have an IQ of 276 — the highest in the world — and it quickly gained traction because it frames XRP in the most provocative comparison possible: not against another token, but against the two assets that people associate with "safe money."

Bullish setup. XRP market cap is $113,285,137,301, which pales in comparison to gold’s $31.719 trillion and silver’s $4.485 trillion.

XRP's price is currently around $1.87, up 1.44% in the last 24 hours and slightly up in the last hour. Its market cap is $113,285,137,301, which pales in comparison to gold's $31.719 trillion and silver's $4.485 trillion.

If this bullish call is validated, 2025 may be the setup year where metals ran, XRP lagged and positioning got cheap enough that a single catalyst in 2026 could reprice the whole story.

Bitcoin ETF 'sticky capital' narrative faces stress test

Bitcoin ETFs are down nearly $6 billion from the record high.

BTC ETFs bleeding. Total Bitcoin ETF outflows since the all-time high have reached $5.55 billion, a new record drawdown.

In a recent market update, CryptoQuant analyst has noted that the total outflows from the all-time high (ATH) have now reached a staggering $5.55 billion.

Bitcoin evangelists often argue that ETFs represent "sticky capital," meaning that institutional investors are encouraged to hold. They claim that giants like BlackRock and Fidelity have long-term horizons. Therefore, ETF flows are often viewed as "diamond hands" as opposed to retail investors who can be rather fickle.

Bearish scenario. If the Bitcoin price continues falling toward the ETF realized price, many institutional holders could move underwater.

However, such a thesis might be tested in the near future. The current chart shows a drawdown that is significantly deeper than the major correction of March 2025. The red shaded area, which represents the magnitude of capital flight, has plunged to a new record low.

If the white line (the Bitcoin price) continues to plummet toward the grey line (the ETF realized price), your run-of-the-mill institutional holders will be underwater.