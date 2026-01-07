Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Erases Zero, Bollinger Shares XRP Warning — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley files for Solana ETF, signals deeper push into crypto products

The leading investment bank plans to engage third-party providers to stake SOL and reflect those rewards in the fund's NAV.

American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has filed for a Solana exchange-traded fund.

The fund seeks to track the performance of SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, as measured by a specific Pricing Benchmark, adjusted for expenses and liabilities. The Trust will utilize third-party SOL custodians to hold the Trust's SOL.

Bitcoin ETF. Alongside the Solana filing, Morgan Stanley has also submitted paperwork for a Bitcoin ETF, joining established issuers like BlackRock.

The trust will engage in staking to earn rewards, which are expected to accrete to the product's net asset value (NAV). On top of that, Morgan Stanley has also filed for a Bitcoin ETF, joining BlackRock and a slew of other issuers.

This is yet another development that shows how mainstream crypto has become. Until now, Morgan Stanley has only allowed its clients to invest in other crypto ETFs instead of creating its own products and actively managing them.

SHIB briefly erases a zero, but breakout fails to hold

Price surge. Shiba Inu briefly surged to the $0.00001 level, momentarily removing another zero from its price before quickly reversing.

For a brief period, Shiba Inu provided what many investors had been anticipating: the elimination of yet another zero from its price. SHIB surged to the $0.00001 level during a strong intraday move, trading above it briefly before swiftly reversing.

Although the milestone was technically reached, the market's response showed that there was not enough support for the move to become a sustained breakout.

100-day EMA. The move was driven by a short-term spike in buying pressure that pushed price above the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA).

John Bollinger urges caution on XRP despite sharp January rally

John Bollinger is warning traders not to mistake verticality for structural strength.

Bearish setup. Legendary market technician John Bollinger has tempered expectations for XRP in a recent social media post, urging technical caution despite the token’s strong price surge.

The prominent technical analyst has urged technical caution on the popular altcoin despite its recent price surge. He has concluded that the market hierarchy remains "BTC > ETH > XRP for now".

XRP vs. BTC. While acknowledging XRP’s “strong lift,” Bollinger argued that its underlying technical pattern is weaker than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP has managed to soar by rougly 32% since Jan. 1. The Ripple-affiliated token has outstripped other major cryptocurrencies so far. The move was violent enough to bypass typical resistance checks. "$XRP bulls blasted through the immediate resistance 5% higher and pushed all the way to range high," pseudonymous analyst "Dom" noted in a recent social media post.

Bollinger has acknowledged the asset's recent "strong lift," but he argued that the underlying technical formation is inferior to its peers. "Ripple, strong lift, but the pattern is weaker," Bollinger stated.