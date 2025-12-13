Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Engines Are Hot Enough for a Rally, Ethereum (ETH): One More Price Surge Attempt, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Does Not Want to Stop at $0.000008

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The composition on the market is far from being bullish enough, and unfortunately, it seems like things will not get better in the near future. Some assets show recovery possibilities, but it might not be for a long time due to the lack of bullish-side liquidity.

XRP should be ready

One of the more intriguing structures currently on the market is being subtly established by XRP. When you zoom out and consider the context, the chart presents a different picture, even though price action still appears significant at first.

Over the past few weeks, XRP has been engaging in systematic, time-consuming accumulation rather than panic-selling. Since the October breakdown, XRP has been trapped in a descending channel on the daily chart. The price is currently in the $2.00-$2.05 range, which is close to the channel's lower boundary. This area has already undergone numerous tests and, crucially, is still intact.

It appears that sellers are running out of steam because each dip into this range has been met with absorption rather than follow-through selling. The structure of the moving average supports that opinion.

The trend is currently technically bearish because XRP is trading below the 50- and 100-day EMAs, but the gap between the price and these averages is no longer growing. This compression typically comes before a volatility expansion, and following a prolonged decline, the odds begin to lean toward a bounce instead of another rash leg down.

Here, volume behavior is important. With every subsequent push lower, selling volume has been decreasing, and volume spikes are increasingly correlated with upside candles. Weak hands leaving and stronger hands quietly entering the market without pursuing further price increases is classic accumulation behavior.

This narrative is also supported by the RSI. For weeks, it has been stuck in the mid-40s and will not go into extremely oversold territory. That indicates that although downside pressure is present, it is under control. RSI typically stays below 40 during protracted bear markets.

Ethereum's turning point

Ethereum is at a technical turning point once more, and the way the market is currently structured indicates that it is getting ready for another push rather than collapsing right away. ETH has stabilized above the $3,000 psychological zone following a dramatic corrective phase from the highs, and it is currently working to gradually recover lost ground.

On the daily chart, the declining short-term trend structure and the 50-day EMA have created a dense resistance cluster that the price is pushing back into. The market appears cautious in this area, since ETH has already been rejected once. However, the way the price is acting is more important than the actual rejection.

The moving averages present a conflicting but positive image. The 100-day EMA is serving as dynamic support just below the current price, while ETH stays above the 200-day EMA, maintaining the larger bullish structure. The 50-day EMA is currently the biggest barrier.

Volume supports this theory. Compared to the October breakdown, selling pressure has significantly decreased, and participation in recent upside candles has improved. Although that volume is not euphoric, it is sufficient to imply that distribution is not controlling this range.

The RSI is in the low-to-mid-50s, which indicates neutral momentum with potential for growth. Attempts to continue a trend usually start here rather than at this point.

The next course of action for investors is probably binary. A rise toward $3,800, and possibly $4,000, becomes feasible if ETH breaks through the 50 EMA and stays above $3,400-$3,500. Expect rough consolidation between $3,000 and $3,400 as the market gains momentum if it is rejected once more.

Shiba Inu circling around

Shiba Inu is once again circling the $0.000008 region, and the price action indicates that this level is evolving into more than a short-term stop despite the ugly overall trend. Although SHIB has been under constant pressure for months, the most recent structure indicates a change from free-fall to controlled compression, and that is important.

SHIB is creating a tiny ascending structure on the daily chart following a violent sell-off. The macro bias is still bearish because the price is still below all major moving averages, but it is crucial to note that the downward momentum has considerably slowed. Since sellers were worn out by the severe October breakdown, SHIB has been forming higher lows, while volume continues to decline. That is not capitulation, rather, it is traditional stabilization behavior.

A rising local trendline is currently challenging the short-term descending pressure, indicating the possibility of an impending volatility expansion. The first real indication that bulls are taking back control would be a clean break and hold above $0.0000085.

The $0.0000095-$0.000010 zone, where the 50 EMA is presently located, could be SHIB's target if that occurs. Although it will be difficult to break through that barrier, doing so would already signify a significant change in attitude and organization.

RSI concurs with this view. It is still in neutral territory, neither oversold nor overheated, so momentum could increase if the price confirms. Crucially, the idea that bearish pressure is waning is supported by the fact that the RSI is no longer making lower lows.

Nevertheless, a turnaround is not assured. Both bulls and bears may become frustrated if SHIB is unable to break higher and remains stuck in a sideways range or slow bleed. However, the most important lesson is straightforward: $0.000008 is being actively defended, and SHIB is no longer rapidly declining.