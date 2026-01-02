Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Price to $0.2? First Major Rebound of 2026 Emerges

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 10:03
    Dogecoin's golden cross setup amid an uptick in trading volume sets the stage for a $0.2 price breakout.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Price to $0.2? First Major Rebound of 2026 Emerges
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading market meme coin, is showing signs of a rebound after weeks of experiencing a downtrend. The two key major rebound signals currently at play include a spike in trading volume and the emergence of a golden cross pattern.

    Advertisement

    DOGE trading volume spikes above 40%

    Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that the DOGE trading volume has surged 41.53% over the past 24 hours to $1.55 billion. Within this period, Dogecoin's price increased by 7.8% to trade at $0.1279.

    Higher volume validates Dogecoin’s potential to hit $0.2 in 2026. It often precedes stronger trends, as it reflects increased participation from retail traders, institutions, or even whale activity.

    For a meme coin like Dogecoin, which thrives on community hype, this could amplify momentum.

    In addition to the rising volume, the Dogecoin hourly chart shows the formation of a golden cross. In technical analysis, a golden cross is formed when a shorter-term simple moving average (SMA) crosses above a longer-term SMA.

    The shorter SMA is usually the 50-period, while the longer one is typically the 200-period. However, the DOGE hourly chart showed the 9-period SMA crossed above the 26-period.

    Article image
    Dogecoin Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    This is a bullish signal, indicating short-term momentum is overtaking long-term trends. It potentially marks the start of an uptrend and the ability to reach $0.2, especially with supporting volume.

    Dogecoin investors bet on price rally

    Another metric that has contributed to the positive momentum in the DOGE market is the open interest. Recently, open interest increased by 7% to $1.52 billion as investors committed 12.25 billion DOGE to the coin’s futures market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 08:40
    13,580,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Dogecoin Starts Off Strong With Rapid Surge in Futures Market
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The spike in open interest suggests positive anticipation of a major price rebound. Open interest generally provides insight into the demand for the meme coin. Thus, the 7% surge suggests that investors are betting on an uptick that could see the meme coin hit new levels.

    Before this open interest rally, traders committed 12,140,000,000 DOGE in 24 hours despite the meme coin’s price volatility.

    Overall, trading volume, golden cross and open interest combined paint a bullish picture for Dogecoin. These factors suggest a shift from bearish consolidation to upward momentum.

    These updates come shortly after the Dogecoin team celebrated a major adoption milestone. The team wrote, "Dogecoin is everywhere," after reports that Buenos Aires allows residents and businesses to settle city taxes and administrative fees using DOGE.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 9:20
    Is Early Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakthrough Imminent? 2026 Is Already Bullish
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 10:03
    Dogecoin Price to $0.2? First Major Rebound of 2026 Emerges
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 9:20
    Is Early Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakthrough Imminent? 2026 Is Already Bullish
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 8:40
    13,580,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Dogecoin Starts Off Strong With Rapid Surge in Futures Market
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 6:56
    Bitcoin Hashrate Expected to Follow Moore's Law by Top Industry Analyst
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions, News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 10:03
    Dogecoin Price to $0.2? First Major Rebound of 2026 Emerges
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 9:20
    Is Early Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakthrough Imminent? 2026 Is Already Bullish
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD