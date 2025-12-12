Advertisement
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 10:56
    The working week wraps with Bitcoin under pressure, Strategy's Saylor showing up at JP Morgan, exactly 15 years since Satoshi vanished and Shiba Inu coin battling a claim that meme coins are finished.
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Bitcoin is easing off its recent highs and taking a more cautious approach into the weekend. This comes at a time when Michael Saylor is stepping into the spotlight by appearing at JP Morgan, where the Strategy team is dealing with real index-related pressure. 

    At the same time, the calendar marks exactly 15 years since Satoshi Nakamoto made his final public appearance and then disappeared, leaving Bitcoin to run without a creator, a CEO or a public voice.

    On top of that, Shiba Inu is still trading actively, even though some big names are saying that meme coins are dead. This marks the end of the week on the crypto market.

    TL;DR

    • Saylor appears at JP Morgan as Strategy faces possible MSCI index removal.
    • Exactly 15 years since Satoshi Nakamoto’s last public Bitcoin post.
    • Meme coins declared dead, but SHIB price and activity push back.

    Bitcoin mogul Michael Saylor makes JP Morgan move

    Michael Saylor, whose company, Strategy, holds 660,624 BTC worth $61.1 billion, continues his world tour and made it to JP Morgan's headquarters this time.

    There is more to it than just a visit, though. Strategy is under review right now for possible exclusion from the MSCI USA and MSCI World indices, and a decision is expected on Jan. 15. Based on estimates from JP Morgan, this move could lead to as much as $8.8 billion in passive outflows from funds that track those benchmarks.

    That number caught her eye right away, and Saylor did not try to avoid it. He said that Strategy is part of the review process, but he is not sure if the projected outflows are realistic.

    This is important because the company's entire business model is based on increasing its involvement in Bitcoin. Saylor has been pretty straightforward about this for a while. When Bitcoin drops, Strategy shares the drop even more. That is not a flaw in the model — it is the model itself.

    The bigger concern here is something that goes beyond one company. Other DATs with similar balance-sheet strategies are dealing with the same math. If the price keeps going down, some of them might have to sell their assets. That feedback loop is exactly the index that committees and institutional allocators worry about.

    When you look at it that way, Saylor's visit to JP Morgan seems more about practical things than just symbolism. This was not a victory lap but a chance to talk about risk, perception and capital mechanics before a big decision in January that could totally change the industry.

    15 years since Satoshi went silent

    Dec. 12 marks the 15th anniversary of Satoshi Nakamoto's last public post. On that date in 2010, he left a brief technical message on the BitcoinTalk forum about denial-of-service attack vectors.

    After that, Satoshi continued to communicate privately with a small group of developers, gradually handing over control and offering final guidance. By spring of 2011, those messages had stopped as well. From that point on, Bitcoin belonged fully to its users and maintainers.

    Article image
    Source: BitcoinTalk

    This absence has aged better than anyone could have predicted. There was no foundation, board or personality left to influence markets or attract political pressure. Bitcoin grew without a face and this design choice still matters today. At a time dominated by public figures, corporate treasuries and negotiations with banks, the contrast is striking.

    Fifteen years later, Bitcoin’s creator remains silent, and that silence continues to protect the network. There is no one to summon, negotiate with or blame. The system stands on code and consensus alone. What once felt strange now reads like wisdom.

    Meme coins dead? Shiba Inu coin pushes back

    CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju woke up today and went on the offensive, saying that meme coin markets are dead. Of course, the statement spread quickly, triggering agreement, sarcasm and immediate pushback. At the same time, however, Shiba Inu coin data told a different story.

    SHIB saw an intraday price increase and a lot more buying going on. Instead of fading, the volume expanded with the price, and this happened without a wider market rally. The market cap was around $4.95 billion, the supply metrics were stable and the holder base remained unchanged.

    The replies under Ki Young Ju’s post clearly illustrate the split. Some saw the statement as contrarian fuel. Others pointed to stablecoin flows and on-chain data, contradicting a clean exit from the sector.

    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price action did not settle the debate, but it added friction to the idea that the market has already moved on. Meme coins are not leading the cycle right now. That does not mean they are finished, though.

    Crypto market outlook

    This week did not change the trend, but it clarified the pressure points for crypto. Saylor's JP Morgan appearance confirms that Bitcoin exposure is now negotiated at the index level. The 15-year mark since Satoshi's disappearance contrasts with Bitcoin's nature; everything around it depends on committees, rules and capital. SHIB trades show that "dead" markets still see real bids.

    Bitcoin (BTC): Trading at around $92,500, with $95,000 as the first upside resistance zone and $100,000 as the "sweet" extension area.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Currently is at $0.00000845, and the first resistance band is at $0.0000092. If it reaches $0.00001, it will be a zero-deleting event.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Bitcoin News #Strategy News #JP Morgan News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Memecoin News
