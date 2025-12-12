Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Crucial Shiba Inu Price Bounce Keeps Uptrend Alive

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 9:15
    Shiba inu is coming back to a bullish state as the price of the asset makes an important comeback.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Crucial Shiba Inu Price Bounce Keeps Uptrend Alive
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A distinct downtrend structure can be seen in the price action over the last few weeks, with SHIB continuously trading below its main moving averages, but the slight recovery we saw since the end of November could turn into something more meaningful if the price keeps printing higher lows. However, the fact that the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and particularly the 200 EMA are all above the asset and sloping downward indicates that the overall trend is still negative. There is no question about that.

    It is getting better

    The short-term behavior close to the lows is shifting. SHIB has stopped aggressively selling off. Rather, it is compressing into a narrow range, creating an ascending structure at the bottom that is shallow. This type of price movement typically indicates seller fatigue rather than revitalized confidence.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The market is no longer experiencing panic exits because volume has considerably decreased in comparison to the earlier breakdown phase. This is crucial because dead assets bleed rather than consolidate.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates
    8 Trillion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, XRP Price Eyes $2.50 Rebound, $2.4 Billion in Ethereum Bought in One Month — Crypto News Digest

    Investors should currently be expecting an increase in volatility. Such phases of compression are short-lived. Direction is the crucial question, and the odds are divided in this case.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 05:17
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    While RSI stays neutral and stays out of deep oversold territory, SHIB is trying to hold above its most recent local lows on the bullish side. That makes room for a relief rally, particularly if sentiment on the market as a whole stabilizes. The first realistic upside target would be a push toward the declining 50 EMA rather than a moonshot. Without a clear break above that level, any discussion about immediate zero removal is premature.

    Shiba Inu's lack of structure

    The macro trend continues to dominate the bearish side. SHIB will have very little structural support if it loses this consolidation base. A breakdown would probably result in another leg lower, motivated by apathy rather than fear — possibly worse for price.

    Advertisement

    What comes next? A decision should be made shortly. Either SHIB quietly fails and enters another gradual decline, or it breaks upward out of this tightening structure and provides a corrective bounce.

    This is not a place for investors to expect fireworks. Instead of being a breakout phase, this is a positioning phase. If strength does emerge, it will do so gradually, and only after important moving averages have been recovered. SHIB remains in survival mode rather than revival mode until that point.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 7:04
    Ripple Wraps Up Acquisition of Stablecoin Firm Rail
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 5:17
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 9:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Crucial Shiba Inu Price Bounce Keeps Uptrend Alive
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 7:04
    Ripple Wraps Up Acquisition of Stablecoin Firm Rail
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 5:17
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD