    Cardano Midnight Genesis Block May Emerge in 90 Days

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 11:51
    The Midnight network is evolving with the Cardano community now anticipating the mainnet launch per road map projections.
    Cardano Midnight Genesis Block May Emerge in 90 Days
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) has entered the second level, known as the Kukolu phase, for this quarter. As per the road map, this transition to a stable mainnet marks the first of three other phases scheduled for 2026.

    Kukolu phase signals stable mainnet for Cardano Midnight

    According to an update from the team, the Kukolu phase is the "safe port" signaling that the foundation is stable enough for real applications to go live. It means that builders can now start deploying real products without any concerns over resets or failures on the network.

    Additionally, the network’s native token, NIGHT, can be traded and used within the ecosystem, as there is enough liquidity for normal usage. That is, users can freely carry out transactions and are guaranteed incentives as the economic layer of the network has become fully active.

    Given that Cardano Midnight is a privacy-centric blockchain, the team has assured that dApps are being designed to ensure users’ data is protected by default. This will make confidential transactions seamless on the network while protecting the user's identity.

    With all these officially up and running, Cardano Midnight looks forward to developers and partners to build.

    "The time is now, Midnight is entering the explosive real-world adoption era!" it stated.

    This indicates that developers can now test real use cases with live users for every privacy-focused application.

    Market reaction, price performance and community concerns

    The community is already excited by the news of this Kukolu phase, with many looking forward to its use. However, some have expressed concerns about the timing of the project to coincide with the incoming bear market.

    A user asked, "Why was such a distant date chosen? I believe you are well aware that on that precise date, the crypto market will be in the bear market."

    Cardano Midnight, which launched in December 2025, hit an all-time high (ATH) of $1.81. However, market volatility has significantly impacted the asset, and it now trades below $1. As of this writing, NIGHT changed hands at $0.08862, which represents a 4.6% increase in the last 24 hours.

    It climbed from an opening low of $0.08337 to hit a daily peak of $0.0899 in earlier trading. The technical signals point to a potential bullish scenario as buying pressure builds.

    However, trading volume is yet to exit the red zone. As U.Today reported, Cardano Midnight’s volume crashed by 45% just four days to the close of 2025. There are possibilities of a price surge if the volume jumps into the green zone amid bullish signals.

