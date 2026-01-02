Cardano Midnight Genesis Block May Emerge in 90 Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) has entered the second level, known as the Kukolu phase, for this quarter. As per the road map, this transition to a stable mainnet marks the first of three other phases scheduled for 2026.

Kukolu phase signals stable mainnet for Cardano Midnight

According to an update from the team, the Kukolu phase is the "safe port" signaling that the foundation is stable enough for real applications to go live. It means that builders can now start deploying real products without any concerns over resets or failures on the network.

Additionally, the network’s native token, NIGHT, can be traded and used within the ecosystem, as there is enough liquidity for normal usage. That is, users can freely carry out transactions and are guaranteed incentives as the economic layer of the network has become fully active.

Given that Cardano Midnight is a privacy-centric blockchain , the team has assured that dApps are being designed to ensure users’ data is protected by default. This will make confidential transactions seamless on the network while protecting the user's identity.

🔥JUST IN: KŪKOLU – MIDNIGHT'S "SAFE PORT" PHASE IS HERE!



With $NIGHT token launched and liquidity firmly established, Kūkolu is the moon phase symbolizing development, strengthening, and building.🚀



This is the "safe port" from which the ecosystem's privacy-enhancing DApps can… pic.twitter.com/aJsjuhWP9u — midnightexplorer.com (@midnightexplr) January 1, 2026

With all these officially up and running, Cardano Midnight looks forward to developers and partners to build.

"The time is now, Midnight is entering the explosive real-world adoption era!" it stated.

This indicates that developers can now test real use cases with live users for every privacy-focused application.

Market reaction, price performance and community concerns

The community is already excited by the news of this Kukolu phase, with many looking forward to its use. However, some have expressed concerns about the timing of the project to coincide with the incoming bear market.

A user asked, "Why was such a distant date chosen? I believe you are well aware that on that precise date, the crypto market will be in the bear market."

Cardano Midnight, which launched in December 2025, hit an all-time high (ATH) of $1.81. However, market volatility has significantly impacted the asset, and it now trades below $1. As of this writing, NIGHT changed hands at $0.08862, which represents a 4.6% increase in the last 24 hours.

It climbed from an opening low of $0.08337 to hit a daily peak of $0.0899 in earlier trading. The technical signals point to a potential bullish scenario as buying pressure builds.