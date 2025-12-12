Is XRP Not Giving up Top 4? 3 Reasons Why XRP Will Not Be Beaten by Binance Coin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Although XRP’s recent price movement appears unsightly on the surface, the larger data refutes the notion that Binance Coin will soon overtake it in the top four. Indeed, a protracted corrective channel and frequent failures at important moving averages are visible on the chart. That momentum is not bullish. However, ranking battles are determined by structural demand, capitalization resilience and liquidity rather than by short-term candles.

XRP stays up

Price weakness is defeated by market cap resilience. BNB is only marginally below the $123 billion market cap of XRP. Even though XRP is currently trading between $2.00 and $2.10, its circulating supply and valuation base are still steady.

The valuation of XRP is dispersed over a far larger holder base than that of BNB, which is more susceptible to sentiment specific to the exchange and regulatory pressure surrounding Binance itself. When the rankings are close, price compression has not resulted in capital flight, which is more important than a clean chart.

Volume on XRP's side

Volume and liquidity indicate that XRP is not declining. With deep order books on Binance, Coinbase, Upbit and OKX, and daily volume close to $2.8 billion, XRP remains structurally relevant. Because XRP has strong market depth, even during this downtrend channel, big players can enter or exit the market without driving down the price. That is not how an asset loses significance.

Third is accumulation behavior rather than distribution. A falling channel with higher-volume reactions close to the lower boundary is depicted in the technical structure; this is typical accumulation behavior rather than panic-selling. This is supported by an RSI that is weak but not washed out, hovering in the low-40s. XRP is being absorbed rather than aggressively dispersed.

To maintain its top four position, XRP does not need to rally tomorrow. It simply must not collapse, and the data indicates that it is doing just that. XRP has a structural advantage over BNB in this ranking battle thanks to its strong capitalization, steady liquidity and managed downside pressure. If anything, a slight return to the $2.40-$2.60 range would render the argument moot for some time.