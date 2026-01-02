Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 2/01/2026 - 5:22
    The leading U.S. exchange has extremely ambitious plans for 2026.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Coinbase is no longer content with being the premier gateway for digital assets in the U.S.

    In his most recent social media post, CEO Brian Armstrong has outlined an ambitious roadmap for 2026 that aims to redefine it as the world’s "number one financial app."

    Armstrong has described in detail the three core pillars of the exchange’s development for 2026. These include the creation of a global "everything exchange," a massive scaling of stablecoin utility, and an aggressive push to bring the world on-chain via its Layer-2 network, Base.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    XRP Price Prediction 2026
    Canadian Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin Could Trade 'a Lot Lower' If This Happens

    The "everything exchange" strategy

    The exchange giant has moved to diversify beyond cryptocurrency. For years, Coinbase’s fortunes were tethered tightly to the volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2026, the company plans to expand globally into equities, prediction markets, and commodities.

    Advertisement

    In such a way, Coinbase will be competing directly with traditional fintech giants like Robinhood and interactive brokers, as well as emerging prediction platforms that gained traction in 2024 and 2025. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/16/2025 - 19:53
    Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies: Details
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Coinbase is attempting to solve the "fragmented wallet" problem. It is essentially betting that users prefer a single dashboard for their Apple stock, Bitcoin holdings, and gold futures.

    Scaling stablecoins and payments 

    High interest rates in recent years proved that stablecoins are the golden goose. Coinbase is doubling down on this by prioritizing the scaling of stablecoins and payments.

    Advertisement

    The goal is to transition stablecoins from a tool for trading liquidity to a medium of everyday exchange. If Coinbase can normalize the use of USDC for paying for coffee or settling international invoices, they become a neo-bank with global reach. 

    The on-chain super app  

    The third pillar of the 2026 strategy focuses on the company’s decentralized infrastructure. 

    This effort centers on three components: courting the developer talent required to build killer dApps, continuing to scale their Ethereum Layer-2 solution, and working on a consumer-facing interface designed to simplify the Web3 experience.

    Coinbase is attempting to emulate the Apple ecosystem model that combines building  the hardware and the App Store to capture more value.

    Listing criticism

    Armstrong has also candidly addressed the long-standing community complaint regarding the speed of asset listings on the centralized exchange (CEX).

    "Coinbase has millions of tokens available now via DEX," Armstrong stated. "That’s the best way to get more tokens listed."

    TY e exchange is effectively outsourcing the "listing" process to the blockchain itself. This allows them to offer the "long tail" of assets without the heavy lift of a formal CEX launch.

    "Don’t treat any listing as an endorsement," Armstrong warned. "We’re trying to build the everything exchange, it’s a free market, you gotta make your own calls on what to trade obviously."


     

    #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 8:40
    13,580,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Dogecoin Starts Off Strong With Rapid Surge in Futures Market
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    OpinionsNews
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 8:40
    13,580,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Dogecoin Starts Off Strong With Rapid Surge in Futures Market
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 6:56
    Bitcoin Hashrate Expected to Follow Moore's Law by Top Industry Analyst
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 5:22
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2026 - 3:19
    XRP Price Prediction 2026
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions, News
    Feb 2, 2026 - 3:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2026
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 8:40
    13,580,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Dogecoin Starts Off Strong With Rapid Surge in Futures Market
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 2, 2026 - 6:56
    Bitcoin Hashrate Expected to Follow Moore's Law by Top Industry Analyst
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD