Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026

Coinbase is no longer content with being the premier gateway for digital assets in the U.S.

In his most recent social media post, CEO Brian Armstrong has outlined an ambitious roadmap for 2026 that aims to redefine it as the world’s "number one financial app."

Armstrong has described in detail the three core pillars of the exchange’s development for 2026. These include the creation of a global "everything exchange," a massive scaling of stablecoin utility, and an aggressive push to bring the world on-chain via its Layer-2 network, Base.

The "everything exchange" strategy

The exchange giant has moved to diversify beyond cryptocurrency. For years, Coinbase’s fortunes were tethered tightly to the volatility of Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2026, the company plans to expand globally into equities, prediction markets, and commodities.

In such a way, Coinbase will be competing directly with traditional fintech giants like Robinhood and interactive brokers, as well as emerging prediction platforms that gained traction in 2024 and 2025.





Coinbase is attempting to solve the "fragmented wallet" problem. It is essentially betting that users prefer a single dashboard for their Apple stock, Bitcoin holdings, and gold futures.

Scaling stablecoins and payments

High interest rates in recent years proved that stablecoins are the golden goose. Coinbase is doubling down on this by prioritizing the scaling of stablecoins and payments.

The goal is to transition stablecoins from a tool for trading liquidity to a medium of everyday exchange. If Coinbase can normalize the use of USDC for paying for coffee or settling international invoices, they become a neo-bank with global reach.

The on-chain super app

The third pillar of the 2026 strategy focuses on the company’s decentralized infrastructure.

This effort centers on three components: courting the developer talent required to build killer dApps, continuing to scale their Ethereum Layer-2 solution, and working on a consumer-facing interface designed to simplify the Web3 experience.

Coinbase is attempting to emulate the Apple ecosystem model that combines building the hardware and the App Store to capture more value.

Listing criticism

Armstrong has also candidly addressed the long-standing community complaint regarding the speed of asset listings on the centralized exchange (CEX).

"Coinbase has millions of tokens available now via DEX," Armstrong stated. "That’s the best way to get more tokens listed."

TY e exchange is effectively outsourcing the "listing" process to the blockchain itself. This allows them to offer the "long tail" of assets without the heavy lift of a formal CEX launch.

"Don’t treat any listing as an endorsement," Armstrong warned. "We’re trying to build the everything exchange, it’s a free market, you gotta make your own calls on what to trade obviously."



