Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Founder Turns to XRP Community in Surprise DeFi Move

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 11:15
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson unexpectedly turned to the XRP crowd with a DeFi summit idea, just as Solana confirms XRP integration and the Ethereum-led narrative starts to crack.
    Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Turns to XRP Community in Surprise DeFi Move
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Hoskinson, the main man behind Cardano, just made an unexpected turn, publicly addressing the XRP community with a query as to which projects should be invited if an XRP-focused DeFi summit were hosted at the University of Edinburgh.

    Advertisement

    The post came suddenly and hit the timeline hard because the relationship between Hoskinson and XRP holders has been openly tense. This time the previous year, the Cardano founder accused portions of the XRP community of twisting his words and engaging in harassment, while firmly rejecting claims that Ethereum figures bribed the SEC to target Ripple.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 05:17
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Solana's XRP Integration
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dream Rally Ending? Ethereum Brutally Denied After Fakeout, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Giving up $100,000
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates

    Those disputes hardened opinions on both sides, making this outreach feel deliberate rather than casual, even though the hatchet was buried back then. 

    Advertisement

    In a new post, the tone changed. Instead of rebuttals or clarifications, Hoskinson went straight to builders, and replies indeed filled quickly with names tied to XRPL infrastructure, DeFi tooling and interoperability, suggesting that at least part of the XRP ecosystem is ready to engage if the door stays open.

    Whether this signals a deeper alignment or a narrow academic initiative remains unresolved, but the signal itself is hard to ignore.

    Advertisement

    Solana + XRP + Cardano

    Interestingly, almost simultaneously, Solana injected fuel into the narrative by hinting that the informal "alliance" between Ethereum and XRP — which, let's be honest, was never in place — may be ending right as XRP’s arrival into the Solana ecosystem was teased and then confirmed. Wrapped XRP on Solana, backed 1:1 and redeemable on XRPL, reframed XRP as a usable DeFi asset beyond its native rails.

    Taken together, the pieces form a pattern: Cardano probing XRP builders, Solana onboarding XRP liquidity and Ethereum losing exclusivity over the broader DeFi conversation.

    #XRP #Cardano #XRP News #Cardano News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 12, 2025 - 10:56
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 9:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Crucial Shiba Inu Price Bounce Keeps Uptrend Alive
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTSE Unveils Stable Staking: A Major Initiative Offering Up to 500% APR
    BOLTS Launches Quantum-Resilience Pilot On Canton Network To Future-Proof $6T Real-World Assets
    Bitunix Integrates Fireblocks and Elliptic, Elevating Security and Compliance to Institutional-Grade
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 11:15
    Cardano Founder Turns to XRP Community in Surprise DeFi Move
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 12, 2025 - 10:56
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Mogul Saylor Taps JP Morgan, Satoshi Disappeared Exactly 15 Years Ago, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denies 'Meme Coins Are Dead' Claim
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 12, 2025 - 9:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved: Crucial Shiba Inu Price Bounce Keeps Uptrend Alive
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD