Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volumes Hit Zero, XRP's New Reality at $1, Is Bitcoin (BTC) in Useless Uptrend?

Although the recent price movement of Bitcoin may appear to be a recovery on the surface, the underlying data presents a far more dire picture. Although Bitcoin has recovered above $103,000, there are no indications that this alleged uptrend is getting any stronger. The main problem is that from the perspective of market structure, the move is essentially pointless because volume has dropped to almost zero, and that situation translates to other assets like XRP and Shiba Inu too.

Shiba Inu's future is not collapsing

The recent market performance of Shiba Inu presents a worrying picture for the short-term future of the meme coin. SHIB's trading volume has essentially collapsed despite holding above the $0.0000097 mark; this is a clear indication that interest in the token is waning. Such low levels of participation have historically preceded protracted periods of consolidation, or worse, new declines.

SHIB's daily chart has barely moved at all over the last week. While trading volume has decreased to multimonth lows, prices have been fixed in a narrow range between $0.0000090 and $0.0000100. For a speculative asset like Shiba Inu — which mainly depends on retail-driven hype and high liquidity to maintain upward momentum — the lack of significant volume is especially detrimental.

Without it, rallies quickly lose momentum, and the market becomes aimless. A bearish technical setup is also present. All of the major moving averages, including the 50- 100- and 200-day EMAs, continue to act as dynamic resistance for SHIB. Attempts to break above these resistance zones have frequently failed, and the long-term downtrend is still in place.

The same stagnation can be seen in momentum indicators such as the RSI, which is close to 46 and indicates neutral sentiment and weak buying power. The fact that this period of low activity follows a purported recovery phase in late October that did not result in sustained buying power is more worrisome. Now that buyers are gradually giving up, that rebound appears to be a traditional bull trap.

It is getting worse for XRP

With every week that goes by, XRP's technical picture keeps getting worse, and the prospect of the token falling to $1 in the medium term becomes more plausible. The recent death cross — in which the 50-day moving average fell below the 200-day moving average — has validated traders' concerns that the bullish cycle is over and that a more severe downtrend may be beginning.

After several rejections close to $2.60, XRP is currently trading at about $2.39, struggling to sustain any upward momentum. Converging moving averages that are currently pointing sharply downward have strengthened this level, turning it into a stronghold of resistance.

Fading momentum, tightening resistance and a weakening price structure all point to the market getting ready for another decline. The same story is told by volume. Given that other altcoins are attracting short-term capital inflows, the absence of significant trading activity suggests that both institutional and retail participants are losing interest in XRP.

In the absence of an increase in buyside volume, XRP is unable to overcome overhead resistance. When the RSI is close to 47, there is not much buying or selling momentum, which is usually a sign of another bearish phase. In terms of structure, XRP has already established a series of lower highs and lower lows, which is a classic indication of a long-term decline.

The next significant support is located close to $1.90 if the price is unable to maintain the $2.30-$2.20 range. In addition to being psychologically significant, a breakdown below that would allow for a complete retracement toward $1.00, which coincides with the final significant accumulation zone from early 2024.

Bitcoin could not bounce

Bitcoin has been bouncing off the $100,000 support level on the daily chart, creating a shallow upward pattern that usually indicates exhaustion rather than accumulation. Over the past week, declining trading activity has coincided with each tiny green candle. Rising prices should be accompanied by rising volume as new capital enters a healthy bull market, but in this case, volume is muted.

That discrepancy suggests that neither institutional buyers nor long-term holders are driving the move — only clumsy short-term traders. Concern is increased by the fact that Bitcoin is currently converging between $107,000 and $111,000, below all major moving averages, including the 50-100- and 200-day EMA's. The overall trend is still bearish, as this stacked resistance cluster confirms.

The current rally is more likely to be a dead cat bounce than the start of a true reversal until Bitcoin breaks above this range with conviction and increased volume. Momentum is still muted, as confirmed by the RSI around 41. There is no change in sentiment or momentum strength, even with small price increases. Bitcoin's uptrend appears more like sideways drift masquerading as growth when coupled with poor liquidity and general market hesitancy.

Bitcoin's attempt at recovery will remain hollow unless trading volume increases and buyers recover important resistance levels. This rally is structurally meaningless due to the lack of real participation, which makes it a stopgap before another possible leg down.