+$523,000,000 in 24 Hours: Is Bitcoin Getting Institutional Attention Again?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to recent data, institutional interest in Bitcoin has sharply and unexpectedly increased. According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of over $523 million over the past day. As Bitcoin attempts to regain its footing above the $104,000 mark, this represents one of the biggest single-day inflows in weeks and may indicate that big investors are stealthily returning to the market.

Advertisement

Wall Street is back to Bitcoin

With $165.8 million and $102.5 million, respectively, the biggest contributions came from Fidelity's FBTC and ARK's ARKB. An additional $224 million were added to BlackRock's IBIT, the biggest Bitcoin ETF based on total net assets. The total assets under management for all BTC ETFs have reached $137.8 billion, or about 6.7% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization, while cumulative inflows have now reached $60.49 billion. A technical recovery on the Bitcoin chart corresponds to this new wave of institutional involvement.

Bitcoin has been rising steadily since falling below $100,000, and it is currently trading at about $104,600. A short-term rising trendline is forming in the price action, but momentum is still erratic. Interestingly, this slight price increase coincides with comparatively low spot trading volumes, indicating that institutional ETF demand might be carrying out the majority of the work in the background.

Advertisement

At $107,000 and $111,000, respectively, Bitcoin is still stuck below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are crucial barriers to a long-term bullish reversal. The market has not yet transitioned from recovery to true strength, as indicated by the RSI around 44.

Institutional inflows of this size, however, should not be disregarded. Because they frequently represent capital reallocation from traditional portfolios into digital assets, ETF demand spikes have historically preceded medium-term rallies. Bitcoin may get the fundamental support it needs to challenge the $110,000-$112,000 range once more if inflows continue over the next few days, possibly rekindling broader market optimism.