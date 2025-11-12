AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 0:01
    The market could have been ready for a longer-term retrace, but everything changed overnight for XRP, Ethereum and even Shiba Inu.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market's conjecture is changing far too rapidly: most assets flipped a bullish tendency to a bearish one overnight. Unfortunately, XRP was blocked at around the local resistance level, and Ethereum does not seem to be surging above $4,000 rapidly, showing a similar dynamic as Shiba Inu.

    XRP's momentum gone

    As bullish momentum stalls due to a strong confluence of resistance, XRP's attempt at a rally has once again failed. The cryptocurrency, which is currently trading at $2.46, was unable to maintain its position above the crucial $2.55-$2.60 zone, where several moving averages — such as the 50-day 100-day and 200-day EMAs — intersect. 

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since early October this cluster has essentially served as a ceiling for every attempt at a recovery, trapping XRP in a midterm decline. The rejection at this point demonstrates how shaky the bullish narrative is. Demand is still too low to support a breakout, as seen by the volume that momentarily increased during the most recent spike but swiftly decreased as sellers intervened. The RSI is currently at 50, indicating neutral momentum; it is neither overbought nor oversold, but it lacks the strength that typically precedes a clear upward move. 

    Technically speaking, the structure of XRP's chart is similar to a bearish continuation pattern: a rising wedge that broke retested resistance and is currently declining. The path of least resistance continues to be downward unless bulls are able to recover and maintain above $2.60. A stronger demand zone at $2.20-$2.15, which previously sparked a brief bounce, comes after immediate support — which is located around $2.35.

    The first clear indication that bulls are regaining control would be a persistent breakout above $2.60, which might pave the way to $2.80. However, if this resistance is not broken quickly, selling pressure may resume and the annual lows may be retested. Until the contrary is demonstrated, XRP is still constrained by resistance and burdened by a skeptical market. 

    Ethereum not holding up

    Ethereum is having trouble holding above $3,550 and is not exhibiting any strong indications of a comeback, suggesting that it has once again lost its bullish edge. A return to $4,000 appears extremely unlikely in the near future, as ETH's chart now clearly shows buyer fatigue following weeks of downward pressure. The most recent rejection occurred right at the $3,980 200-day moving average, a crucial technical barrier that has frequently prevented ETH from rising. 

    Strong selling volume follows each time the price tests this zone, indicating that major holders are still taking advantage of rallies as chances to sell rather than buy. In a bearish alignment that supports resistance rather than support, the short-term 50-day and 100-day EMAs are both trending lower. The RSI is at about 43 on the momentum side, which suggests that the asset is weak and unconvinced. 

    A decisive close above $3,900-$4,000 with strong follow-through would be necessary for ETH to return to $4,000, something it has not done since early September. Until then, traders should anticipate further sideways consolidation or perhaps a return to the $3,400-$3,300 support range. To put it briefly, Ethereum's sentiment and structure both indicate stagnation. For the time being, $4,000 is still out of reach, the bulls are out of breath and the fundamentals are lagging. 

    Shiba Inu's direction flipped

    Shiba Inu's most recent action appears to be more of a trap than a watershed. SHIB swiftly changed direction, falling more than 2.5% in the last day after momentarily breaking above the short-term trendline and offering traders hope for a long-term recovery. Concerns that the recent surge was merely a short-covering rally rather than the beginning of a new bullish phase have been rekindled by the fakeout. 

    SHIB reached resistance on the chart at the exact intersection of prior local highs and the 50-day EMA, which is approximately $0.0000107. Since this level has been used for months as the boundary between accumulation and distribution zones, the rejection there is technically significant. Since September sellers have aggressively intervened whenever SHIB has approached this area, lowering the token.

    A bearish continuation setup is characterized by a steady pattern of lower highs and waning momentum. Additionally, compared to the spike observed during earlier rallies, trading volume has decreased, indicating a lack of confidence among bulls. In the meantime, neutral-to-weak momentum is suggested by the RSI, which is stuck at 45. 

    The price is likely to drift back toward the support near $0.0000090 or even $0.0000085 in the absence of a clear breakout above the 50-EMA and follow-through toward $0.0000114.

    The best-case scenario for SHIB in the near future is consolidation above $0.0000090 while buyers regroup. However, this fakeout could signal the end of SHIB's brief recovery phase and the start of another grinding decline, unless something ignites renewed network engagement or whale accumulation.

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Ethereum
