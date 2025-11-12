AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Is Best Crypto Bull Case Right Now, Top Trader Shows Why

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 11:53
    Bitcoin may still be the strongest bullish setup on the market, according to top trader DonAlt, who says the current $100,000-$104,000 zone could define the next leg toward $130,000.
    Bitcoin Is Best Crypto Bull Case Right Now, Top Trader Shows Why
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC) may have just formed the most paradoxical bullish setup of the cycle — one that appears unfavorable at first glance, but behind the scenes of the price chart, it resets the entire underlying structure. 

    A popular trader known as DonAlt, who correctly predicted the March 2023 bottom and XRP's 700% rally in 2024, admits that he is not thrilled with this Bitcoin chart but acknowledges that it is the best bull case left on the table right now.

    In his new outlook, shared on X with three layered time frames, DonAlt frames Bitcoin’s pullback from $120,000 to $104,000 as a retest of higher-time-frame demand — a zone that once marked the breakout base of this cycle’s rally.

    The monthly and weekly charts somewhat confirm the bias as the former shows a clean dip into prior resistance-turned-support, while the latter indicates compression just above $100,000. The daily one, though, hints at a possible higher low structure forming around $102,000-$104,000.

    Straightforward scenario

    In simpler terms, if Bitcoin holds this support zone, it could become the launching pad for a surge toward $130,000 and beyond. If the BTC price loses this support level, the next major block sits much lower, near $82,000-$89,000 — the last untouched liquidity zone since early 2024.

    Thus, DonAlt is not blindly optimistic. It is just that, despite all the macro noise and ETF saturation, Bitcoin offers the cleanest technical map of any asset. There are no messy fundamentals or earnings cycles, just levels and liquidity. Right now, that map still indicates that the bull case exists, even if it is not ideal and pretty.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin Price Prediction
