Morning Crypto Report: Legendary XRP Community Insider Drops $589 Riddle; 51,231,999,673 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deposit Stuns Major Korean Exchange; -39% for Bitcoin? Get Ready, Bollinger Bands Signal

The crypto market setup into Dec. 24 is festive and very tradable as Bitcoin is sitting under its monthly Bollinger midband, and SHIB is fading on the KRW chart, while inventory shows up on Korea’s biggest exchange, and XRP has a social catalyst that is designed to drag attention into 2026.

Christmas holiday conditions can make moves feel bigger than they are, so the game is in price levels, not festive vibes.

Legendary XRP insider returned with a space scene that literally plants “589” on the moon and pairs it with a lever and cash imagery, plus a 2026 rally-cry post.

Shiba Inu coin printed three Upbit deposits totaling 51.231 billion tokens, while SHIB/KRW sits near 0.0105.

Bitcoin monthly is below the midband at $88,871, with the lower band near $52,187 acting as the headline-grabbing 39% downside reference.

New $589 riddle stuns XRP community

Almost legendary XRP insider BearableGuy123 is back on X, and the return is built around one number: 589. For XRP holders, that number is the long-running community marker for $589 per token, treated as an extreme target and a meme, not a normal near-term forecast.

Of course, dropping it again right before 2026 is enough to light up speculation among XRP enthusiasts almost instantly.

So, as can be seen, “589” is carved into a lunar rock in the foreground. A purple-suited bear sits at a cockpit window next to a decorated Christmas tree. Cash stacks and gift boxes sit in the scene, pushing the theme toward a money puzzle rather than random holiday art.

Cha-Chingle all the way! Merry Christmas and a VERY Happy New Year 2026 to you all! We got this! pic.twitter.com/Zp2KUWL1aS — bearableguy123 (@bearableguy123) December 24, 2025

The background is packed with cues that look intentional: Santa crosses the star field, Earth and a satellite float off to the side, and a purple rocket labeled "PERSEVERANCIA" stands upright on the surface. An XRP placard lies on the ground beside scattered bills. In the middle, a control panel with a lever is framed like the next action is "pull the handle."

The post that came with the image reads like a year-end rally note: “Cha-Chingle all the way! Merry Christmas and a VERY Happy New Year 2026 to you all! We got this!”

One thing is for sure, a single number that compresses years of XRP price debate into three digits just dropped on Christmas Eve with a 2026 shout-out.

51,231,999,673 Shiba Inu (SHIB) mystery on major Korean exchange

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) just printed a big token headline on Upbit. Three incoming transfers pushed a combined 51,231,999,673 SHIB onto Korea’s largest crypto exchange, and the deposits arrived close together, inside about an eight-hour window. That is about $361,000 combined at the time of capture.

In SHIB terms, that is the usual pattern: enormous token count, moderate dollar size. Still, clustered exchange inflows draw attention because they look planned and can change the short-term balance fast for the meme coin.

As the transfers are finished, all eyes are now on price action, which only adds to the tension. On the Upbit SHIB/KRW 1D snapshot, the latest session shows -1.87% for the Shib Inu coin, with it trading around the crucial 0.01 KRW price point.

When a market is printing lower structure and the holdings show up on an exchange, holders assume supply might be getting offloaded. And that is not confirmed by inflows alone.

Exchange deposits can be custody rotation, market-maker inventory or settlement. What is confirmed is optionality: once SHIB sits on Upbit, it can be sold, posted as collateral or moved again with much less impact on the chart.

Bitcoin to $52,000: Prediction by Bollinger Bands

Bitcoin’s “-39%” headline is coming from the monthly Bollinger Bands map, not from a new, breaking event like quantum computers.

On the BTC/USD monthly snapshot, the price is near $87,042 while the Bollinger midband is near $88,871. That midband is the monthly balance line that expert traders care about. When Bitcoin dips under it, the lower band becomes the obvious price magnet and bias switches to bearish.

The lower Bollinger band right now is at $52,187 per BTC, so from current levels that is about a 40% drop.

BTC/USD by TradingView

This is not a guarantee that $52,000 is next for the leading cryptocurrency. It is the level the indicator is advertising as the downside yardstick while the midband remains overhead.

So the decision area is visible in plain numbers. Hold above $83,814 and reclaim $88,871, and the downside narrative cools off. Stay below the midband and lose the base and comparisons to $52,187 will keep dominating the talk.

Crypto market outlook

Christmas is tomorrow, and this is the kind of session where one viral post or one exchange inflow can swing sentiment fast. Keep it level-driven: what holds, what breaks and what becomes the next reference point going into 2026.

Bitcoin (BTC): Near $87,042 and needs to reclaim $88,871 (monthly midband) to stabilize, but if it stays under, watch $83,814 first, then the $52,187 lower band as the big downside marker.

XRP: Around $1.88 with $2 as the reclaim line. If it cannot, $1.80 then $1.70 are the next checks. The number 589 is back on the timeline, but that is a 2026 meme target, not a Dec. 24 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Near 0.01050 KRW on Upbit and $0.000007 in USD. Upbit just got 51,231,999,673 SHIB in three deposits, so any dip will be watched even more.