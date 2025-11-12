AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Makes X Update, What Changed?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 12:33
    Shytoshi Kusama has made yet another update on X, with the SHIB community anticipating what comes next in the ecosystem as the Shiba Inu price enters its quietest phase.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has made yet another update to his X account. This time, Kusama updated his location from "Oslo, Norway" to "Hawaii, USA."

    The Shiba Inu lead ambassador continues to maintain relative silence on X, with his last post being on Sept. 15. The cause remains unknown. Oftentimes, the Shiba Inu lead ambassador has communicated subtle hints through updates to his bio and location.

    The update comes as reports indicate a landmark collaboration, which is set to expand the Shiba Inu ecosystem beyond speculation and into real-world utility. Blockchain-based mobile edge network Unity Nodes has revealed a strategic partnership with the Shiba Inu community.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?
    Shiba Inu Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market. Could This Become SHIB's Real Value?

    The Shiba Inu price is in its quiet period as the broader crypto market struggles to make a meaningful recovery after October's flash crash, with signs of fatigue emerging.

    The fear and greed index is currently at 26 (fear), suggesting cautious sentiment on the market.

    Shiba Inu news

    Shiba Inu saw a sharp drop in yesterday's session, falling from $0.00001026 to $0.00000962 before slightly rebounding.

    At press time, SHIB was down 0.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.000009877 but up 10.3% weekly. According to CoinMarketCap, $132.09 million SHIB were traded in the last 24 hours, representing a 24.2% drop.

    The Shiba Inu burn rate likewise fell in the last 24 hours, coming in at 184,317,480, a 70.36% drop. However, Shiba Inu's weekly rate rose 2,617.36%, with 824,346,432 SHIB burned in the last seven days.

    Shiba Inu has broadly consolidated in a range between $0.00000837 and $0.0000113 since Oct. 10's flash crash.

    A definite break above the daily MA 50 and 200 situated at $0.0000107 and $0.00001249 would cause SHIB to escape its current range and eye targets at $0.000014 and $0.000016.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
