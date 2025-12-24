Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for December 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 13:16
    Will the drop of DOGE lead to a test of the $0.12 area soon?
    DOGE Price Analysis for December 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bears are controlling the initiative on the crypto market today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 2.49% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has bounced off the local support of $0.1267. 

    However, if buyers cannot seize the initiative and the daily bar closes near that mark, traders may witness a further correction to the $0.12550 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of DOGE is going down after yesterday's bearish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop is likely to continue to the support at $0.1199. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative. The volume keeps going down, confirming the absence of bulls' strength. All in all, the ongoing downward move to the $0.10 zone is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1281 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
