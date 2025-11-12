AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETF Launch Is "Sell the News?" XRP Price Chart Hints at 12% Drop

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 12:39
    XRP is at $2.40 like nothing's happening, even with its first ETF just days away, and traders are starting to whisper that this could turn into a classic "sell the news" dip.
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Launch Is "Sell the News?" XRP Price Chart Hints at 12% Drop
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The long-awaited XRP ETF may turn out to be a "sell the news" moment rather than a cause for celebration. As Canary Capital moves closer to listing its XRP-based fund, the token’s price remains unaffected, fluctuating between $2.35 and $2.60 — a range that has become both a comfort zone and potentially a brutal bull trap.

    Advertisement

    For context, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, confirmed that Canary Management had filed Form 8-A, a technical but essential step that usually occurs less than 48 hours before an ETF's launch. 

    However, the market around XRP appears reluctant to front-run the event with derivatives data highlighting this hesitation: daily volume fell by 28.29% to $7.08 billion, open interest dropped by 2.02% to $4.07 billion, and the long-to-short ratio fell below 1 — clearly indicating that short bets are increasing.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    Ripple Issues Fresh Scam Warning: What XRP Holders Should Know
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Bulls Get Blocked, No $4,000 for Ethereum (ETH) Now, Did Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fakeout End Multi-Trillion Rally?
    Shiba Inu Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market. Could This Become SHIB's Real Value?
    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    Thus, the chart structure suggests that traders are testing conviction rather than chasing headlines. The price action of XRP stacks candles just above the mid-Bollinger line, with $2.35 acting as a fragile support level. If this exact support level is lost, XRP could fall toward $2.12. 

    Advertisement

    What if?

    There is a glimpse of an optimistic scenario offered by MACD readings, as they show the decline is slowing: red bars are fading, lines are converging and the next session could see a complete change in sentiment if a bullish crossover appears. But for now, sentiment is split. Bears control the delta at -3.2 million, while bulls defend their position with shallow bids. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/12/2025 - 10:25
    Morning Crypto Report: Goodbye to $2 XRP? Bollinger Bands Say Yes, Bitcoin Faces Brutal 400% Liquidation Imbalance, Satoshi-Era Whale Exits BTC With $1.5 Billion
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    If the listing happens without a price breakout, "sell the news" could become more than just a figure of speech.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #XRP ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Makes X Update, What Changed?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:27
    +$523,000,000 in 24 Hours: Is Bitcoin Getting Institutional Attention Again?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP ETF Launch Is "Sell the News?" XRP Price Chart Hints at 12% Drop
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu: Shytoshi Kusama Makes X Update, What Changed?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 12:27
    +$523,000,000 in 24 Hours: Is Bitcoin Getting Institutional Attention Again?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all