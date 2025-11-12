XRP ETF Launch Is "Sell the News?" XRP Price Chart Hints at 12% Drop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The long-awaited XRP ETF may turn out to be a "sell the news" moment rather than a cause for celebration. As Canary Capital moves closer to listing its XRP-based fund, the token’s price remains unaffected, fluctuating between $2.35 and $2.60 — a range that has become both a comfort zone and potentially a brutal bull trap.

For context, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, confirmed that Canary Management had filed Form 8-A, a technical but essential step that usually occurs less than 48 hours before an ETF's launch.

However, the market around XRP appears reluctant to front-run the event with derivatives data highlighting this hesitation: daily volume fell by 28.29% to $7.08 billion, open interest dropped by 2.02% to $4.07 billion, and the long-to-short ratio fell below 1 — clearly indicating that short bets are increasing.

XRP/USD by TradingView

Thus, the chart structure suggests that traders are testing conviction rather than chasing headlines. The price action of XRP stacks candles just above the mid-Bollinger line, with $2.35 acting as a fragile support level. If this exact support level is lost, XRP could fall toward $2.12.

What if?

There is a glimpse of an optimistic scenario offered by MACD readings, as they show the decline is slowing: red bars are fading, lines are converging and the next session could see a complete change in sentiment if a bullish crossover appears. But for now, sentiment is split. Bears control the delta at -3.2 million, while bulls defend their position with shallow bids.

If the listing happens without a price breakout, "sell the news" could become more than just a figure of speech.