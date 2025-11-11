AdvertisementAdvert.
    XRP Needs to Decouple From Bitcoin to End Volatility: Black Swan Capitalist

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 22:00
    The Black Swan Capitalist founder might have just ended the long-standing debate on XRP’s long-term potential following latest assertions.
    As XRP returns to the red territory, discussions about its long-term trajectory have resurfaced again, with the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, Versan Aljarrah, asserting that XRP’s price stability is largely dependent on its relationship with Bitcoin.

    On Tuesday, November 11, the renowned financial strategist stunned the XRP community with claims that the instability in the price of XRP, despite notable developments, will persist as long as it is still gaining influence from Bitcoin.

    In his statement, Aljarrah emphasized that Bitcoin, which he tagged as a “debt-based speculative asset,” has continued to dictate price movements for the broad crypto sector, including XRP.

    Hence, it is important that XRP stops responding to the Bitcoin call to finally start moving in its own direction, fueling a positive outlook for its long-term trajectory.

    How long till XRP decouples from Bitcoin?

    While Aljarrah’s claim of XRP seeing its actual breakthrough when it eventually decouples from Bitcoin has received support from commentators across the XRP community, many have expressed curiosity as to how long it might take before XRP finally breaks free.

    Although the analyst had highlighted that XRP’s price currently reacts to Bitcoin’s speculative cycles instead of reflecting its underlying utility — some of which include institutional integrations and real-world adoption — he had also expressed confidence that the correlation is only temporary and a final breakout is near.

    One of the commentators had also shown confidence that the big day when XRP will decouple from Bitcoin is probably closer than expected. 

    #XRP #XRP ETF #Bitcoin #XRP Price Prediction
