    'Be Strong': Michael Saylor Responds to $7 Billion Hit to Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 14/10/2025 - 15:55
    Michael Saylor says "be strong" as Strategy loses $7 billion in just one week
    'Be Strong': Michael Saylor Responds to $7 Billion Hit to Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings
    Michael Saylor is once again leaning into his trademark stoicism as Bitcoin slumped nearly $14,000 in less than a week, slicing around $7 billion off Strategy’s balance sheet. The billionaire executive posted an AI-generated photo from the mountains with the two-word motto "Be strong."

    It is not clear whether Saylor addressed this message to himself or to his followers, but the numbers behind that post are brutal. Right now, Strategy sits on 640,250 BTC, purchased at an average of $74,002. For a moment in early October, those holdings looked untouchable, worth over $79 billion as Bitcoin punched above $124,000.

    But the reversal came quick. By Oct. 14, Bitcoin was hovering close to $110,800, knocking Strategy’s Bitcoin stash down to $71.1 billion in value — a 10% erosion in less than a week.

    Saylor & Co. still in green

    Despite the paper hit, the company’s position is still deeply in the green. The average cost basis of $47.38 billion means that Saylor is holding a profit of more than 50% on paper, even after the recent crash. 

    Yet the size of the swings underscores what many on Wall Street still question: how sustainable is a corporate balance sheet tied so tightly to Bitcoin’s volatility?

    For Saylor, that's the point. He has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin is the world’s most resilient asset, immune to dilution and capable of outlasting fiat turbulence. This week’s pullback — the most painful in the history of crypto — triggered $19 billion liquidations across the market, but Saylor’s stance seems to remain unchanged.

