    Saylor’s Strategy Buys Bitcoin Again, But Less This Time

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 18:22
    Strategy has added another 220 BTC to its growing treasury
    Saylor's Strategy Buys Bitcoin Again, But Less This Time
    On Monday, October 13, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) continued its steady Bitcoin accumulation spree, purchasing another 220 BTC for $27.2 million at an average price of $123,561 per BTC, according to an X post shared by the founder, Michael Saylor.

    While the post showcased the details of the firm's latest Bitcoin purchase, the crypto community has expressed curiosity, as the data shows that the firm acquired only a limited amount of BTC this time.

    Strategy boasts 640,250 BTC stash

    With Strategy remaining committed to growing its large Bitcoin treasury, it announced that its latest Bitcoin purchase brought its total holdings to 640,250 BTC, acquired at an average cost basis of $74,000 per BTC. As such, Strategy’s fast-growing Bitcoin treasury is currently worth about $47.38 billion as of writing time.

    Strategy’s Bitcoin buy this time has got the crypto community talking, as the renowned Bitcoin investment firm appears to be slowing down its accumulation pace compared to previous purchases.

    Unlike its earlier multi-hundred-million-dollar BTC acquisitions, the modest size of the latest buy has stirred speculation that the firm is taking caution amid recurring market uncertainties.

    Despite the limited buying activity, the company’s Bitcoin yield has climbed to 25.9% YTD in 2025. Although this does not reflect notable growth in its year-to-date Bitcoin yield, the firm continues to see its Bitcoin accumulation strategy paying off significantly.

    Apparently, this further proves Michael Saylor right in his long-term bet on the leading crypto asset as a viable treasury reserve and profitable store of value.

    While this is not the first time Strategy has cut back on its Bitcoin purchases, market watchers are certain that the reduced accumulation pace will have no direct impact on Bitcoin’s trading price in the short term.

    Although Strategy continues to lead institutions in Bitcoin holdings — far ahead of any other public company — the smaller BTC purchase has not gone unnoticed.

    With Bitcoin struggling to recover its previous high around $120,000, investors are beginning to wonder whether the bull run is over or if something big still lies ahead.

    #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy #Michael Saylor
