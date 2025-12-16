Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies: Details

Advertisement

Leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has expanded its crypto offerings with the addition of three new cryptocurrencies across its futures and spot trading platforms.

Renowned for its flexible onboarding structure, Coinbase has continued to boost its wide array of crypto trading options, providing more investment choices for its users.

Coinbase eyes futures trading launch for MERL

As Coinbase continues to expand its growing suite of cryptocurrency offerings, it is providing access for both retail and institutional investors to efficiently maximize returns across its spot and futures markets.

Following its latest additions, Coinbase announced that perpetual futures trading for Merlin Chain (MERL) will go live on December 18, 2025.

Advertisement

While the token is yet to launch, Coinbase revealed that it will allow retail traders in supported regions to access the product through Coinbase Advanced, while eligible institutions can trade perpetual futures directly via the Coinbase International Exchange.

Coinbase lists BEAM and Theoriq

While Coinbase had earlier conducted an auction for BEAM ahead of its official listing, the exchange allowed customers to submit limit orders and monitor the indicative opening price.

Following the successful auction process, which lasted for a few minutes, Coinbase announced the successful listing of BEAM (BEAM) on the Ethereum blockchain on its spot trading platform, allowing customers to easily buy, sell, convert, receive, or store the token on its exchange.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Coinbase also revealed the potential launch of Theoriq (THQ) on its trading platform. While the launch has been scheduled for the latter hours of Tuesday, December 16, the THQ-USD trading pair will be opened later the same day if liquidity requirements are met.

While THQ is set to feature as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, Coinbase has warned users to only make deposits for the token via the Ethereum network to avoid potential loss of funds.

This also applies to the BEAM token, as it has been solely listed on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 token as well.