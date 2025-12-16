Advertisement
    Saylor: Quantum Computing Won't Break Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 19:49
    Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor believes that the upcoming "quantum lead" will make Bitcoin stronger..
    Saylor: Quantum Computing Won't Break Bitcoin
    A recent social media post, Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has reframed a common fear of quantum computers hacking Bitcoin into a bullish narrative. His argument relies on the technical mechanics of how Bitcoin upgrades and the economic consequences of "lost" coins.

    "Quantum leap"

    Quantum computers could theoretically crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) that protects Bitcoin private keys. If this happens, a bad actor could derive private keys from public keys and steal funds.

    However, before quantum computers become powerful enough to break ECDSA, the Bitcoin network will implement a soft fork to introduce quantum-resistant encryption (Lamport signatures or lattice-based cryptography).

    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?
    Morning Crypto Report: New XRP Pair Goes Live on Binance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Coinbase Listing, Cardano Creator Highlights 'New ADA' Top 100 Achievement
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD

    Once the quantum-secure upgrade is live, active users will move their Bitcoin from vulnerable addresses to quantum-secure ones. 

    Lost coins cannot be moved since no one has the keys. These coins cannot be migrated to the new quantum-secure addresses.

    According to Saylor, the Bitcoin network consensus would likely agree to freeze the old protocol after the migration deadline passes.

    "I agree, lost coins should stay frozen. Glad to hear you'll support my BIP!" Casa's Jameson Lopp said in response to the recent post. 

    Overblown fears

    The prevailing view among institutional analysts (like Grayscale) and cryptographers is that the immediate threat is overblown.

    Most experts do not see a cryptographically relevant quantum computer emerging before 2030. Grayscale explicitly called quantum fears a "red herring" for the 2026 market.

    The only immediate threat is for encrypted data (like emails or government secrets) that can be harvested now and decrypted in 10 years. However, Bitcoin requires signing a transaction in real-time rather than decrypting old data.

