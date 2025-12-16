Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD

Executive Reece Merrick claims that RLUSD is moving beyond being a "Ripple-only" asset and positions it as the universal infrastructure for the entire crypto market.

This comes after the company rolled out RLUSD to multiple Ethereum Layer-2 chains, including Optimism, Base, Ink/Inkchain, and Unichain, with the help of Wormhole’s Native Token Transfer (NTT) standard.

Being "chain-agnostic"

RLUSD aims to become the "definitive and trusted gateway," meaning that it will be a regulated banking tool for the blockchain.

Instead of fighting for users to come to them, Ripple is taking their product to where the users already are. They emphasize that the future is "multi-chain." Ripple cannot expect all users to migrate to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to use their products.

By expanding to Layer 2s (Optimism, Base, Ink, Unichain), Merrick is saying RLUSD must be "chain-agnostic." It needs to function just as well on Ethereum-based networks as it does on the XRPL.

Merrick has stressed that "RLUSD" needs to exist wherever there is demand.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) activity is currently surging on Layer 2 networks (like Base). If RLUSD were confined only to XRPL and Ethereum Mainnet, it would miss out on this massive volume.