Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 5:37
    Ripple's Reece Merrick has revealed the company's strategy behind the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Executive Reece Merrick claims that RLUSD is moving beyond being a "Ripple-only" asset and positions it as the universal infrastructure for the entire crypto market.

    Advertisement

    This comes after the company rolled out RLUSD to multiple Ethereum Layer-2 chains, including Optimism, Base, Ink/Inkchain, and Unichain, with the help of Wormhole’s Native Token Transfer (NTT) standard.

    Being "chain-agnostic"  

    RLUSD aims to become the "definitive and trusted gateway," meaning that it will be a regulated banking tool for the blockchain.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control
    'This Is Not Journalism': Ripple CEO Takes Aim at NYT
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 1,567%, XRP Ledger Volume Goes to Zero, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Add Zero — Crypto News Digest

    Instead of fighting for users to come to them, Ripple is taking their product to where the users already are. They emphasize that the future is "multi-chain." Ripple cannot expect all users to migrate to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to use their products.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/28/2025 - 11:35
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Hits Major Milestone With 1,000,000,000 on Ethereum
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    By expanding to Layer 2s (Optimism, Base, Ink, Unichain), Merrick is saying RLUSD must be "chain-agnostic." It needs to function just as well on Ethereum-based networks as it does on the XRPL.

    Merrick has stressed that "RLUSD" needs to exist wherever there is demand.

    Advertisement

    Decentralized finance (DeFi) activity is currently surging on Layer 2 networks (like Base). If RLUSD were confined only to XRPL and Ethereum Mainnet, it would miss out on this massive volume.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 20:43
    'This Is Not Journalism': Ripple CEO Takes Aim at NYT
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Launches Shield Mode, a Protected High-Performance Trading Mode for On-Chain Traders
    Geode Lists GEODE Coin on BitMart.com as Part of Ongoing Decentralized Infrastructure Expansion
    IZAKAYA: Building a One-Stop Gateway for Simple, Secure, and High-Yield Digital Asset Growth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 5:37
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 15, 2025 - 20:43
    'This Is Not Journalism': Ripple CEO Takes Aim at NYT
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD