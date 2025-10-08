AdvertisementAdvert.
    Strategy's Saylor Says 'Yes' to Binance CEO, And It's About Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 14:46
    What's Bitcoin? Strategy's Saylor and Binance CEO end speculations with definitive consensus answer
    Strategy's Saylor Says 'Yes' to Binance CEO, And It's About Bitcoin
    Richard Teng, Binance CEO, fueled the Bitcoin talk with a statement that the cryptocurrency is the digital gold of our era — something that has been said countless times before.

    However, this time, Michael Saylor — the man whose company, Strategy, transformed a software balance sheet into a Bitcoin vault — responded with a single word: "Yes."

    Behind that short confirmation lies not just public agreement between two of the biggest industry figures, but also a BTC/gold ratio chart, showing that one Bitcoin is currently worth approximately 30 ounces of gold. This is down from the peak of 37 earlier this year, but it remains much higher than the mid-cycle levels of 2023. 

    For traders, this chart is more informative than any slogan because it shows the cryptocurrency retaining value in terms of the oldest store of wealth, even after a correction that reduced the spot price by thousands of dollars.

    Gold doing better than "digital gold"

    Year-to-date numbers tell a different story as told has been the unexpected outperformer of 2025, rising by around 54%, while Bitcoin has increased by 30%. Therefore, anyone who blindly followed the "digital gold" mantra this year could argue that the original metal is performing better.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    However, this is the very point at which Saylor's "Yes" comes into play — he treats the cultural claim as definitive, regardless of monthly percentage changes. For him, BTC is already gold, whether it lags or leads on the charts, and the $78.9 billion he invested is proof of this.

    So, when Teng makes a statement and Saylor approves it, the message is less about which line on TradingView is higher this quarter and more about locking in a narrative: Bitcoin has already transformed from a speculative asset into the digital replacement of gold, and no new chart is needed to make the case.

