Binance CEO Steps Forth With Key Statement But Faces Community’s Criticism

Richard Teng, the head of the world’s largest exchange, Binance, has published an important statement on his X account, addressing the global crypto community and Binance users in particular.

However, some users seemed not quite satisfied with the quality of services provided by the platform and did not hold back from criticism in the comments.

Binance boss faces community's criticism

Richard Teng addressed the Binance community, reaffirming the vision Binance has been and intends to follow in the future. According to Teng, the platform is committed “to support the freedom of money globally.”

Thus, Binance is doing its best, Teng implied, to help people reach freedom to use their money the way they want: “People should be able to use their money how and where they wish.” Binance remains “committed to making that a reality,” he concluded his tweet.

Binance's vision has always been to support the freedom of money globally.



People should be able to use their money how and where they wish.



We remain committed to making that a reality. — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) January 6, 2026

While the majority of the commentators thanked Teng and praised Binance, there were some who were unhappy about the platform’s user policies, and they spoke their minds directly to Teng.

An X user, Nazeer Ahmed, claimed that Binance might be leveraging users’ funds to affect the market. He also stated that users’ crypto “shouldn’t end up in CEOs’ pockets while users suffer.”

Another user accused Binance of imposing too long waiting periods on cryptocurrency transfers, 48 hours. This is “contrary to the speed and logic of cryptocurrency,” he stated.

Binance's CZ reveals vast new opportunities for profiting

Earlier this week, another major Binance-linked figure caught the community’s attention with his tweets. It was a co-founder and the former CEO of Binance – Changpeng Zhao (often known just as CZ).

CZ took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to those who keep asking him about the next field of “big opportunities.” CZ suggested they should watch where he spends his time rather than betting on doubtful crypto investment schemes, “chasing the “10x-overnight opportunity” with 99.99999% failure rate.”

People often ask me where I think the next big opportunities are. I say: watch where I spend time. Make sense, right?



Yet they ignore it, chasing the “10x-overnight opportunity” with 99.99999% failure rate. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/1pPJrJHePz — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) January 5, 2026

On January 4, Changpeng Zhao published a tweet, which perhaps was a surprise for many crypto fans, saying that the crypto market is “tiny”, while “the technology potential is huge, all unrealized.” He ended his message with his traditional saying: “just the beginning.”