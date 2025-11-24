Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Finally Admits Bitcoin Would Have Made Him Richer, But There's a Catch

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 15:27
    Peter Schiff reacted to a post comparing Bitcoin's decade gain with gold's, admitting in his own words that Bitcoin would have boosted his wealth far more but insisting he is comfortable with what he already has.
    Peter Schiff Finally Admits Bitcoin Would Have Made Him Richer, But There's a Catch
    Renowned cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff acknowledged that he would have been far wealthier if he had bought Bitcoin, delivering the rare on-the-record admission in reply to a post comparing Bitcoin’s more than 28,000% 10-year gain with gold’s 266% — a contrast he normally avoids giving any oxygen.

    So, yes, Peter Schiff indeed confirmed that Bitcoin would have made him much wealthier, but not without a catch. As he says, his current level of wealth is more than enough for him, financial growth is not his only priority and that no one needs to view him as a casualty of missing Bitcoin’s rise

    In short, he accepted the math behind the performance gap but framed it as a missed opportunity rather than a personal setback. For a figure who has spent years positioning Bitcoin as unreliable speculation, the acknowledgment itself became the main takeaway.

    Bitcoin vs. gold today

    In the meantime, the current market conjecture is the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio doing something it has not done in years. The long-trusted 25 oz. per BTC floor failed cleanly, dropped into the low 20s and is now tracking toward the 13 zone described by Bloomberg analysts as the "Unlucky 13" target — the one that implies a 30% decline from the current level.

    If Bitcoin really slips into that 30% drawdown zone, Schiff finally gets the kind of short-term chart he has been begging for, a moment where the ratio seems to tilt in his favor.

    But if the drop stalls and Bitcoin snaps back the way it has in every major cycle, his brief victory disappears and the decade's-long performance gap becomes even harder for him to outrun.

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
