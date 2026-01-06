Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Suddenly Removed After 56 Days of Pain, But There's a Problem

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 6/01/2026 - 8:32
    Shiba Inu removes zero from its price, but it is not a guarantee of success for the asset.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Suddenly Removed After 56 Days of Pain, But There's a Problem
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    For a brief period, Shiba Inu provided what many investors had been anticipating: the elimination of yet another zero from its price. SHIB surged to the $0.00001 level during a strong intraday move, trading above it briefly before swiftly reversing. Although the milestone was technically reached, the market's response showed that there was not enough support for the move to become a sustained breakout.

    Shiba Inu gains muscle

    A sudden increase in buying pressure propelled SHIB above its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA), which in turn drove the rally. For weeks, this level had served as a strong dynamic barrier that limited attempts at upside and strengthened the overall downward trend. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Breaking it was a significant technical event that might have made follow-through purchases possible in more favorable circumstances. Instead, a sharp increase in selling pressure followed the breakout. Supply quickly outpaced demand as the price surged above $0.00001.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: VanEck's Proprietary 'Buy' Signal Triggered
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bearish XRP Warning
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Repeating 2025's 40% Explosion Pattern, Ethereum to Lose $3,100 This Quick? Bitcoin (BTC) — Do Not Get Too Bullish
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Names Upside Targets for Bitcoin

    The reversal's speed indicates that many participants were in a position to sell into strength rather than build. This action effectively ended the rally and hindered the development of sustainable momentum. Structurally speaking, SHIB is still in a recovery phase, as opposed to an established uptrend.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/05/2026 - 03:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2026
    ByDan Burgin

    Long-term resistance levels are still above despite a brief bullish flip in short-term indicators. When tested, the asset continues to draw sellers because it is still trading below the major moving averages that indicate the direction of the broader trend. Volume data provides additional context.

    Not as meaningful

    The move was accompanied by a sharp but irregular spike that indicated reactive trading as opposed to steady accumulation. Volume usually increases and stays high during significant trend reversals, as the price consolidates above recovered levels. In this instance, activity rapidly decreased as selling pressure surfaced.

    Advertisement

    The brief zero removal draws attention to a crucial market reality for Shiba Inu. Psychological milestones can be attained, but buyers must have patience and conviction to hold them. That conviction seems shaky at the moment.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 6:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: VanEck's Proprietary 'Buy' Signal Triggered
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 5:43
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bearish XRP Warning
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Taisu Ventures and Keio FinTEK Center Launch Keio ChainHack 2026 Focused on Web3 Innovation
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 8:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Suddenly Removed After 56 Days of Pain, But There's a Problem
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 6:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: VanEck's Proprietary 'Buy' Signal Triggered
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 5:43
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bearish XRP Warning
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 6, 2026 - 3:00
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Repeating 2025's 40% Explosion Pattern, Ethereum to Lose $3,100 This Quick? Bitcoin (BTC) — Do Not Get Too Bullish
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 5, 2026 - 22:07
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Sees Major Breakout, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Confirmed, Bollinger Bands Hint 75% XRP Surge to $3.57 — Crypto News Digest
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 8:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Suddenly Removed After 56 Days of Pain, But There's a Problem
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 6:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: VanEck's Proprietary 'Buy' Signal Triggered
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 6, 2026 - 5:43
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Issues Bearish XRP Warning
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD