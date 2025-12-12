Advertisement
    -278,367,375,343 SHIB: Coinbase Whale Exits Shiba Inu Coin After Month of HODLing

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 12/12/2025 - 14:54
    Mysterious Shiba Inu whale sent 278,367,375,343 SHIB to Coinbase after a month-long hold, ending silent accumulation as the price of the meme coin stalled without a breakout.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A big Shiba Inu wallet connected to Coinbase just sent 278,367,375,343 SHIB from its address, which was worth about $2.34 million at press time. As Arkham data records show, the address had been getting loads of SHIB in a few transfers throughout November, with 32.1 billion, 47.2 billion, 54.4 billion, 56.6 billion and 87.9 billion SHIB coming in, all from Coinbase hot wallets. 

    What's important there was no dispersion after those deposits and tokens did not move for weeks, what may have seemed like a clear hold pattern that only ended a few hours ago with a single outflow transaction sending the whole stack back to Coinbase.

    The exit is less important for its size and more for how it fits in with other things, especially the price of action of the popular meme coin. SHIB has been literally stuck in a small range for the last two weeks, below $0.000009 and above $0.000008. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    It seems like the whale decided to close the position, without expecting a full-fledged breakout for Shiba Inu coin — something market analysts may call time capitalization. 

    Here's how Shiba Inu coin price reacted

    Usually, you would expect to see some big sell-offs when a whale is trying to sell aggressively, but the price reaction has been pretty calm today. 

    Yes, SHIB dropped about 1% on the day, trading near $0.00000841, but with no surge in volume and no visible liquidity disruption. This suggests that the pressure is being absorbed rather than passed on, at least for now.

    Whether it was a tactical trade or whale panic remains open to debate. If more wallets start following this pattern, SHIB could fall back to the lower $0.000008 zone. If this move remains isolated, the market probably sees it as just rotation and not a rejection for the meme coin.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB #Coinbase
